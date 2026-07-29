TxDOT crews deliver for World Cup

July 28, 2026

by Bambi Hall

HOUSTON — As the eyes of the world turned to Texas during the 2026 World Cup, visitors experienced the product of months of planning, coordination and an unwavering commitment from transportation professionals working behind the scenes.

The Houston and Dallas areas hosted a combined 16 total World Cup matches between June and July. Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crews worked hard in both cities before and after the tournament to help welcome travelers and manage an increased demand on Texas roadways.

In Houston, TxDOT worked alongside many local partners at Houston TranStar, including the City of Houston, law enforcement and other local agencies. Working together, they helped provide around-the-clock situational awareness and transportation coordination.

That collaboration proved especially critical on several occasions when World Cup matches coincided with other major regional events.

This teamwork environment allowed agencies to rapidly assess changing conditions, coordinate responses and ensure travelers received timely and accurate transportation information.

The most significant operational challenge came on July 4, when Houston simultaneously hosted a knockout-round match at Houston Stadium, a Houston Astros home game at Daikin Park, the City's “Freedom Over Texas” July Fourth celebration and fireworks in downtown Houston, and the FIFA Fan Festival near Shell Energy Stadium in East Downtown—all occurring within a relatively compact area of the city's core.

Each event attracted tens of thousands of attendees, creating overlapping traffic patterns, competing parking demands, increased pedestrian activity and heightened public safety considerations. Successfully managing those events required continuous communication, rapid decision-making and unprecedented coordination among transportation, public safety and emergency management partners.

"The public saw successful events,” said Glenn Allbritton, TxDOT Houston District Engineer. “What they didn't see were dozens of agencies working together behind the scenes every hour of every day. There wasn't a single organization responsible for Houston's success—it was the collective commitment of transportation, public safety and emergency management professionals working toward one common goal."

While traffic management occurred in real time, another team had already spent months preparing Houston's transportation network for its moment on the world stage.

TxDOT Houston maintenance crews launched an aggressive corridor enhancement initiative to reflect the pride Texans take in welcoming visitors from around the globe.

Across major interstate corridors, maintenance personnel completed thousands of hours of work that included:

Mowing and landscape maintenance

Litter and debris removal

Vegetation clearing

Curb trimming

Sidewalk and ADA ramp repairs

Pressure washing bridges, retaining walls and concrete surfaces

Painting roadway features and infrastructure

Sign maintenance and visibility improvements

These improvements extended across key travel corridors connecting George Bush Intercontinental Airport, William P. Hobby Airport, downtown Houston, NRG Stadium and other destinations frequented by visitors during the tournament.

"Hosting visitors from around the world was an opportunity to showcase not only Houston, but the dedication of the men and women who maintain our transportation system,” said Melody Galland, TxDOT Houston Director of Maintenance. “These improvements were the result of thousands of hours of hard work by dedicated maintenance crews who understand that first impressions matter. We are proud of the work they accomplished to help present a safe, attractive and welcoming gateway to our region."

For TxDOT, success was measured not only in travel times and traffic flow, but also in the countless behind-the-scenes efforts that ensured every traveler reached their destinations safely.