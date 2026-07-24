US 75’s Last Mile reaches the finish line

July 23, 2026

By Dianne Tordillo

COLLIN COUNTY – A major project in North Texas is nearing completion, helping to improve safety and relieve congestion along US 75.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is set to celebrate final completion of the $80 million US 75 Last Mile Project in Anna, between County Road 370 to the Grayson County line.

The “Last Mile” refers to the one-mile final stretch of US 75 in Collin County that's a part of a decades-long effort to relieve congestion along the corridor.

Improvements include full reconstruction and widening from a rural four-lane highway to six lanes (three in each direction), conversion of two-way frontage roads into one-directional frontage roads and full reconstruction of the Mantua Road / CR 371 cross-street bridge.

Aside from infrastructure modernization and upgrades, a major goal on this last mile was to remove the bottleneck effect on traffic heading north into Grayson County.

TxDOT Project Manager Mike Hudek says the area saw instant economic effects from the US 75 Last Mile Project.

“As we were finishing our reconstruction of US 75, we were also seeing commercial developments kicking off in the area at the same time,” Hudek said.

This area of North Texas is one of the many locations to experience rapid population growth and business expansion in Collin County.

In a Census Bureau report published earlier this year, Collin County was named as one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation. Anna was ranked the fifth fastest-growing cities on the list, following other Collin County cities Celina, Princeton and Melissa.

As present-day demand continues to grow, TxDOT will continue to find opportunities to improve mobility in Collin County.