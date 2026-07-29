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Pray4TN Prayer Event – Downtown Lawrenceburg 2026

The initiative encourages those “physically able and spiritually inclined” to unite in prayer for our state, our communities, our families, our leaders, and our nation—seeking God’s wisdom, peace, and guidance as we face the challenges before us.

 

Thank you to everyone who joined us this evening as we stood together in prayer for Lawrence County and the State of Tennessee.

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Pray4TN Prayer Event – Downtown Lawrenceburg 2026

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