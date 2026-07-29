Sometimes support starts with one conversation

When Thomas left the military, he wasn’t looking for mental health services. He was looking for help paying his bills.

Like many Veterans transitioning to civilian life, his financial stress was overwhelming. He turned to Support the Enlisted Project, or STEP, a Face the Fight-funded organization, hoping to stabilize his finances. What he found was something even more valuable: connection, support and a plan for navigating life’s toughest moments.

Face the Fight is a national initiative founded by USAA, Reach Resilience and the Humana Foundation. It brings together more than 300 organizations to help prevent Veteran suicide by expanding access to proven support, reducing stigma and strengthening community connection.

Support starts in unexpected places

As Thomas worked with a STEP social worker, he was introduced to a crisis response plan. This personalized plan helps people recognize warning signs, identify trusted sources of support and prepare for difficult moments before they become emergencies.

Thomas later described it simply as “a plan to keep me grounded when I’m feeling stressed.”

Thirty days later, he reported meaningful progress and renewed hope for the future.

Stories like Thomas’ remind us that help often begins long before someone reaches a crisis. Financial challenges, relationship changes, health concerns and the transition from military to civilian life can all affect well-being. Meeting Veterans where they are and helping them connect with practical resources can make all the difference.

Progress that reaches Veterans earlier

Thomas’ story is one of many featured in the 2025 Face the Fight Impact Report, which highlights how proven partnerships are helping more Veterans find support earlier.

Since 2023, Face the Fight and its coalition of more than 300 organizations have impacted more than 1.4 million lives, supported more than 1 million suicide risk screenings, helped more than 110,000 Veterans receive suicide-specific care and facilitated more than 250,000 lethal-means safety conversations that help create time and space during moments of crisis.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has long recognized that prevention starts with connection. Face the Fight supports that work by investing in evidence-informed programs that help Veterans find support earlier and strengthen the communities that stand beside them.

You don’t have to wait to reach out

If you or someone you care about is facing challenges, you don’t have to wait until a crisis to seek support. Talk with your VA provider. Connect with your local VA suicide prevention coordinator. To reach the Veterans Crisis Line, dial 988 then press 1, chat online or text 838255. Explore Veteran-serving organizations in your community. Whether the challenge is financial, emotional or simply feeling disconnected, support is available.

Every conversation matters. Every connection creates an opportunity for hope.

Read the 2025 Face the Fight Impact Report to learn how proven partnerships are helping strengthen suicide prevention for Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors.