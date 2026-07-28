Women Veterans find community and renewal at retreat

A day of connection, creativity and mindful practices

Women Veterans from every branch of service gathered at the Tomah VA Medical Center on May 1, 2026, for the Women Veterans Retreat. As each woman arrived, she was welcomed by warm smiles that quickly sparked a sense of camaraderie. Though many were meeting for the first time, their shared experiences formed an immediate bond.

Finding connection through shared experiences

The retreat’s activities, organized through a collaboration between the Women’s Health Program and Whole Health, were arranged into small-group stations. At one station, rows of delicate teacups were ready to become miniature succulent gardens. Whole Health coach Sarah Krueger lightened the mood with a playful introduction: “Chicks and hens are part of this station, the succulent kind, not the feathered kind.” Her warm humor made the group laugh and opened the door for participants to introduce themselves and share the branch of service they represented.

Other stations offered yoga and tai chi, inviting slow, steady movement in harmony with the peaceful environment. Participants learned how these practices support grounding, calmness and mental clarity, offering tools they could carry beyond the retreat.

After the morning activities, everyone gathered in Veterans Hall for a luncheon. It was a quiet moment to reflect on the day, connect with one another and enjoy a shared meal. The retreat concluded with a cooking demonstration featuring healthy recipes.

Many participants left feeling relaxed, uplifted and connected. Whether through creative expression, mindful movement or meaningful conversation, the retreat provided a welcome space for Women Veterans to unwind—and to feel the strength of the community around them.