Commissioners Q&A for Dallesport & Surrounding Areas

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Location: Dallesport Community Center

Following the Dallesport Sewer Rate Increase Public Hearing, the Board of Commissioners will host a Community Question & Answer session for citizens.

The Commissioners invite community members to stay after the hearing to ask questions, share concerns, or discuss any topic they would like, with the exception of the proposed utility rates.

Q&A Guidelines

The Q&A session will begin immediately following the conclusion of the Sewer Rate Increase Public Hearing, which starts at 6:00 p.m.

The Q&A session will be limited to one (1) hour in duration.

Each citizen will have up to three (3) minutes to ask questions or discuss a topic with the Commissioners.

Questions or discussion regarding the proposed utility rates will not be permitted during the Q&A session.

If the Public Hearing is continued, no discussion of the proposed rates will take place during the Q&A session until the Public Hearing is officially reopened.

Public testimony regarding the proposed rates—including comments in support of or opposition to the rates—will only be accepted during the Dallesport Sewer Rate Public Hearing.

The Commissioners appreciate your participation and encourage all citizens to take advantage of this opportunity for open dialogue, ask questions, share ideas, and discuss any topic of interest other than the proposed utility rates.

This will not be livestreamed.