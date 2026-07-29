Commissioners Q&A for Dallesport & Surrounding Areas

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Location: Dallesport Community Center

Following the Public Rate Hearing, the Board of Commissioners will host a Community Question & Answer session for all citizens.

The Commissioners invite community members to stay after the hearing to ask questions, share concerns, or discuss any topic they would like, with the exception of the proposed utility rates.

Q&A Guidelines

The Q&A session will begin immediately following the conclusion of the Public Rate Hearing, which starts at 6:00 p.m.

The Q&A session will be limited to one (1) hour in duration.

Each citizen will have up to three (3) minutes to ask questions or discuss a topic with the Commissioners.

Questions or discussion regarding the proposed utility rates will not be permitted during the Q&A session.

If the Public Rate Hearing is continued, no discussion of the proposed utility rates will take place during the Q&A session until the Public Rate Hearing is officially reopened.

Public testimony regarding the proposed rates—including comments in support of or opposition to the rates—will only be accepted during the Public Rate Hearing.

The Commissioners appreciate your participation and encourage all citizens to take advantage of this opportunity for open dialogue, ask questions, share ideas, and discuss any topic of interest other than the proposed utility rates.



