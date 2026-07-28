Fishing with a Firefighter at Central Park Pond (Schenectady County)

DATE: 7/29 (Alternate Rain Date 8/5)

START TIME: 10:00 AM

END TIME: 1:00 PM

LOCATION: Schenectady Central Park Pond, 500 Iroquois Way, Schenectady, NY 12309

Join the Schenectady Fire Department to explore the world of fishing with a firefighter at Central Park Pond on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Participants will receive hands-on instruction to learn basic fishing techniques and to learn what it takes to be a firefighter.

Gear for participants: Borrow a fishing rod or bring your own. Bait will also be available.

Target audience: Primarily children, but open to all.

Event is first come, first served. Pre-registration and a freshwater fishing license are not required to participate in this free fishing clinic.

For questions, contact the Schenectady Fire Department Chief at [email protected].