Fishing with a Firefighter at Central Park Pond (Schenectady County)
Fishing with a Firefighter at Central Park Pond (Schenectady County)
DATE: 7/29 (Alternate Rain Date 8/5)
START TIME: 10:00 AM
END TIME: 1:00 PM
LOCATION: Schenectady Central Park Pond, 500 Iroquois Way, Schenectady, NY 12309
Join the Schenectady Fire Department to explore the world of fishing with a firefighter at Central Park Pond on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Participants will receive hands-on instruction to learn basic fishing techniques and to learn what it takes to be a firefighter.
Gear for participants: Borrow a fishing rod or bring your own. Bait will also be available.
Target audience: Primarily children, but open to all.
Event is first come, first served. Pre-registration and a freshwater fishing license are not required to participate in this free fishing clinic.
For questions, contact the Schenectady Fire Department Chief at [email protected].
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