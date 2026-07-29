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Introducing the No-Knock Registry

The No-Knock Registry was established in July 2026 by the Richmond Town Council and is a voluntary program that helps protect the safety and privacy of residents by reducing unannounced visits to your home.

The registry is updated on the first day of January, April, July and September annually and is provided to licensed solicitors and law enforcement.

Owners and occupants of residences may register for the No-Knock Registry by submitting a request form and submitting it to the Town Clerk's office.

No-Knock Registration Form

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Introducing the No-Knock Registry

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