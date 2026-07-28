PUBLIC NOTICE TO RICHMOND RESIDENTS

SEPTEMBER PRIMARY VOTER INFORMATION

Please note that the September Primary will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2026 for the purpose of casting ballot votes to nominate candidates in the Democratic or Republican Primary. All Electors in Richmond Voting Districts 2901, 2902, 2903 will cast their ballot votes at the RICHMOND TOWN HALL located at 5 Richmond Townhouse Road. The polls will be open continuously from 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Those wishing to vote in the Primary must be registered to vote no later than Monday, August 10, 2026. Voter registrations will be accepted at the Richmond Town Hall, located at 5 Richmond Townhouse Road, on Monday, August 10, 2026 by using the drop box until 4 P.M. Voter registration is also available online at https://vote.sos.ri.gov/

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Canvassers of the Town of Richmond will be in session on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 10:00 A.M. for the purpose of canvassing and correcting the voter list of Richmond for the September Primary.

Early Voting will take place from August 20, 2026 to September 8, 2026, at the RICHMOND TOWN HALL located at 5 Richmond Townhouse Road. The polls will be open continuously on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. and Tuesdays from 8:30 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.

To determine your voter status, or to view a sample of the ballot visit https://vote.sos.ri.gov/, or please contact the Board of Canvassers at 401-539-9000 x9.

Kendra Tanguay

Town Clerk

Publish in the Westerly Sun on July 25, 2026

Posted on July 22, 2026 at Richmondri.gov, Richmond Town Hall, Richmond Police Station, and Clark Memorial Library.