Broomfield Library Closed on Aug. 3

What is Happening

The Broomfield Library will be closed Monday, Aug. 3 for planned system and network updates. This time will also be used to reset the facility after a busy summer in order to help prepare for the start of the school year.

What Will be Unavailable

The Broomfield Library building will be closed and, because of the system updates occurring, all online services will also be unavailable, including:

Your library account

Catalog searches and placing holds

Ebooks, audiobooks and other digital collections

Some online databases and research tools

Things You Might Want to do Before the Closure

Check out what you need before Monday, Aug. 3.

Pick up any holds waiting for you before Aug. 3. Pickup deadlines will be extended automatically, but collecting them early means you will have your items during the closure.

Log in and download ebooks and audiobooks to your device before Aug. 3. Titles already downloaded should stay available while our systems are offline.

Hold on to your returns. The book drop will stay open, but items will not be checked in until we reopen. Anything returned during the closure will remain on your account until staff processes it.

Due dates will be extended automatically. You do not need to do anything.

We Plan to Reopen on Aug. 4

Normal business hours will resume Tuesday, Aug. 4 unless otherwise noted. Visit the LAHE home page for more information about LAHE services.