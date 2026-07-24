Boards in Action: Advisory Committee on Environmental Sustainability

Posted in May 2026

Who They Are

The Advisory Committee on Environmental Sustainability (ACES) is made up of twelve members and three alternates who help guide Broomfield’s efforts to create a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable community. ACES provides input and recommendations to the Broomfield Council and staff on policies and programs related to transportation, energy, and waste reduction, playing a key role in advancing Broomfield’s sustainability goals through collaboration, community engagement and informed recommendations.

The members of ACES possess diverse backgrounds, from a high-school student representative and a college professor to an environmental marketing professional and a psychologist. Despite their varied experiences, they are united by a common and profound passion for fostering a healthy environment.

ACES meets on the second Monday of each month, at 6 p.m. in the Heritage Conference Rooms at the Health and Human Services building (west entrance). Meetings are open to the public, and agendas are posted in advance on the ACES web page.

What They've Been Up To

ACES has recently concentrated its efforts on the residential waste program, the status of Broomfield’s EV charging infrastructure, and a review of CCOB's progress in achieving the targets set forth in the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions plan. ACES played a vital role in the adoption of this plan in 2022 and is now tracking the current status of GHG emissions against its goals.

The "day-to-day" grind for ACES often involves deep dives into complex technical documents, such as proposed code changes, staff reports on energy efficiency projects, and performance tracking against the GHG Emissions Plan. While the public sees the final policy, they may not realize the extensive time board members spend meticulously reviewing, questioning, and refining the underlying data and technical feasibility of these initiatives. This detailed scrutiny is crucial because it ensures that Broomfield's environmental policies are not only ambitious but also data-driven, fiscally responsible, and effective on the ground.

ACES's role will be key in guiding Broomfield Staff on ongoing GHG Emissions efforts. Furthermore, the committee is scheduled to evaluate Broomfield’s Zero Waste Plan in the upcoming months.

The People Behind the Work

Members of ACES are driven by a shared passion for stewardship, ranging from lifelong commitments sparked by the first Earth Day to a desire to use modern technology for civic improvement. These volunteers choose to dedicate their time because they view sustainability not as an abstract concept, but as a vital pillar of a thriving community. Their motivations are rooted in a "virtuous cycle" where environmental responsibility enhances the local tax base, attracts high-quality residents and businesses, and ensures that Broomfield remains a model city for future generations.

For many, this work is about more than just policy; as member Lois Vanderkooi poignantly shares, "We go about gaining material comforts and conveniences with our busyness and lifestyles, and we forget to appreciate what really supports us - the elements of air, earth, water, and fire (energy) and the care and love of others."

Vice-Chair H.G. Parsa emphasizes that the value of ACES lies in its enduring legacy: "The work done by ACES is most progressive, constructive, and meaningful, and it will have a long-lasting positive impact on society. Yes, there will be a time lag between what ACES does and the impact felt in the community." Despite that time lag, residents currently experience the fruits of ACES’ labor through:

Economic Savings: Lower utility bills via solar initiatives and increased energy efficiency in municipal buildings.

Enhanced Accessibility: Greater ease of recycling, alongside improved access to rebates and tax incentives for home electrification.

Quality of Life: Cleaner public spaces through litter and graffiti reduction, improved safety, and better-connected transit options like bike paths and EV infrastructure.

Informed Advocacy: Ensuring the Broomfield Council considers how environmental policies affect the cost of living and housing affordability, balancing ecological health with the economic realities of everyday residents.

Residents who wish to engage with ACES are welcome to attend the meetings on the second Monday of each month from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. in the Health & Human Services Building (100 Spader Way - West Entrance) in the Heritage Conference Rooms. Ring the doorbell on the wall to the right of the doors to be let in!

Ask questions, provide feedback, or simply learn more about CCOB’s Sustainability initiatives on the Broomfield Voice Sustainability Hub.



