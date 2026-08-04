PreSmart Solutions Introduces the Next Generation of ResolvePlus™

Address intelligence platform offers improved upstream data quality remediation for previously undeliverable records

Address management is now a core data governance function that supports marketing, customer service, fulfillment, fraud prevention, analytics, compliance, and logistics.” — Frank Lynn, Executive Vice President, Mail Intelligence and Strategy

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PreSmart Solutions, a SaaS company focused on helping organizations who use direct mail improve address data quality before print and mail production, today announced the next generation of PreSmart ResolvePlus™. ResolvePlus is PreSmart's proprietary address intelligence engine that applies advanced decisioning across trusted postal, geographic, and commercial reference data to recover mailing risks, including addresses initially flagged as undeliverable.

By delivering smarter upstream address recommendations, greater verification capabilities, and a new Address Confidence Score, clients are better equipped to reduce undeliverable mail, improve customer communications, lower print and postage costs, and increase confidence in every mailing decision.

Addresses are Enterprise Assets

Data hygiene and address deliverability have always been critical aspects of the direct mail process and business value. However, with today’s technological, budgetary and customer landscape changes, address management should be viewed as part of the enterprise infrastructure rather than a mailing utility.

PreSmart’s new ResolvePlus features offer increased confidence in address quality with:

• Deeper access to reliable and up-to-date data sources

• New Address Confidence Score for determining risk level

• Improved recipient identity validation

• Each record includes a Google Maps link to assist with visual location validation

Delivering Measurable Results

ResolvePlus is the latest result of PreSmart’s continued investment in address validation technology. Across client implementations, the percentage of “Red List addresses” (records identified as significant delivery risks) has improved from approximately 3.1% to just 1.4%. That reduction represents thousands of additional records being identified, improved, and validated before print and mail production.

"Many organizations still view address cleansing as a periodic mailing activity. That approach is outdated,” said Frank Lynn, PreSmart EVP of Mail Intelligence and Strategy.

“Address management is now a core data governance function that supports marketing, customer service, fulfillment, fraud prevention, analytics, compliance, and logistics. Each invalid address produces zero engagement while still incurring full production and postage costs, driving up cost per response and cost per acquisition. Over time, unresolved bad data compounds performance decay and masks true campaign effectiveness.”

Built for Organizations Where Every Mail Piece Matters

PreSmart ResolvePlus supports organizations where address accuracy directly impacts regulatory compliance, response rates, client/member retention, and campaign ROI.

In addition, PreSmart’s Channel Partner Program enables printers, agencies and mail service providers to offer a revenue-generating upstream address decisioning platform to their clients. A partnership with PreSmart enables resellers to shift from execution to a unique strategic value, with ResolvePlus delivering smarter mail decisions and actionable results.

PreSmart ResolvePlus™: Smarter Address Data Decisions Upstream

PreSmart Solutions is a SaaS company focused exclusively on helping organizations improve address quality before data enters print and mail production. Its cloud-based address decisioning platform combines proprietary intelligence, advanced logic, and innovative verification features to identify mailing risk, improve address quality, reduce undeliverable mail, and lower print and postage costs.

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