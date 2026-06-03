PreSmart Solutions Announces ResolvePlus™ 2.0: Transforming Undeliverable Address Data into Actionable Records

Expanded features help organizations remove high-risk address data to reduce direct mail waste, improve delivery accuracy, and deliver operational efficiency

The enhanced results and clarity now available with ResolvePlus 2.0 represent a major step forward in how organizations can proactively reduce direct mail waste before production.” — Frank Lynn, Executive Vice President, Mail Intelligence and Strategy

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PreSmart Solutions today announced PreSmart ResolvePlus™ 2.0, the next progression of its industry-unique remediation technology. ResolvePlus 2.0 expands beyond traditional address validation by providing likely street matches, confidence scoring, root-cause analysis, and enhanced transparency into why records fail postal validation.

As organizations prepare for the July 12, 2026, USPS postal increase, ResolvePlus 2.0 is delivering quantifiable results through a deeper level of address resolution, greater correction clarity, and expanded intelligence that helps organizations reduce manual research efforts and operational workload tied to bad address data.

A Recent Example

A large healthcare company with 3 million+ members needed to send out a critical informational mailing. The address data was in four unique lists, totaling 2,350,562 records, and included many multi-unit high-rise apartment buildings. PreSmart helped the organization avoid mailing nearly 28,000 undeliverable records, generating more than $31,000 in direct cost avoidance from one mailing alone.

Additional results included:

• ResolvePlus successfully improved or remediated more than 22,500 problematic records for mailing eligibility

• Identified over 52,000 high-risk multi-unit delivery point records for review

• Appended more than 18,500 apartment or secondary address details to improve delivery accuracy

• Provided additional enhanced remediation insights including likely street matches, confidence scoring, and root-cause analysis to support faster internal decision-making

“The elevated results and clarity now available with ResolvePlus 2.0 represent a major step forward in how organizations can proactively reduce direct mail waste before production,” said Frank Lynn, EVP of Mail Strategy & Solutions. “Organizations can spend less time researching bad addresses and focus on improving customer/member engagement and campaign response rates".

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.