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Governor Reynolds appoints Melissa Larson as District Associate Judge

Today, Governor Reynolds announced her appointment of Melissa Larson as a district associate judge in Judicial District 5A.  
 
Larson, of Greenfield, Iowa, serves as the Adair County Attorney. She received her undergraduate degree from Grand View University and law degree from Drake University.
 
Larson fills a vacancy created following the retirement of the Honorable Virginia Cobb. Judicial District 5A includes Dallas, Guthrie, Jasper, Madison, Marion, and Warren Counties. 

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Governor Reynolds appoints Melissa Larson as District Associate Judge

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