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Gov. Reynolds appoints Ryan Kehm as District Judge

Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced her appointment of Ryan Kehm as a District Judge in Judicial District 2B.   

Kehm, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, is an Attorney at Crimmins & Kehm Law Firm. He received his undergraduate degree from Creighton University and law degree from Creighton University School of Law. 

Kehm fills a vacancy created following the retirement of the Hon. John Haney. Judicial District 2B includes Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Greene, Hamilton, Hardin, Humboldt, Marshall, Pocahontas, Sac, Story, Webster, and Wright Counties.  

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Gov. Reynolds appoints Ryan Kehm as District Judge

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