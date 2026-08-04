h2x Achieves ASHRAE 183 Compliance for HVAC Load Calculations

h2x platform becomes the only cloud-based, all-in-one MEP design tool to pair ASHRAE 183-compliant load calculations with CIBSE-verified system design.

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- h2x, the cloud-based MEP design platform, today announced that its load calculation engine complies with ANSI/ASHRAE/ACCA Standard 183-2024, Peak Cooling and Heating Load Calculations in Buildings Except Low-Rise Residential Buildings. The company has published a section-by-section compliance statement documenting how the platform meets each requirement of the standard.

Combined with the CIBSE Software Verification Assessment (SVA) that h2x completed for its system design calculations, this makes h2x the only cloud-based, all-in-one MEP design platform to hold both credentials.

Standard 183 is referenced by energy codes, green building rating systems, and procurement specifications, and gives plan reviewers a single benchmark for evaluating load calculations across firms and software platforms. To meet its requirements, h2x has added separate sensible and latent heat load calculations, hourly analysis of design days, psychrometric analysis, and equipment sizing. Engineers can also specify the thermal properties of building materials to accurately model thermal lag and heat transfer through walls, floors, ceilings, and roofs.

"Engineers need transparent calculations built on sound, code-compliant methodologies," said Jonathan Mousdell, Co-founder of h2x. "ASHRAE Standard 183 gives reviewers and clients a common reference point. Our job is to make meeting that standard faster than the spreadsheet our platform replaces."

In customer benchmarking, engineering firms using h2x report design time reductions of 50% or more compared with legacy platforms and manual spreadsheets. Load calculations in h2x stay fully synced with system design, so a change to either updates both. The platform also produces branded documentation, bills of materials, and 3D model exports to Revit and AutoCAD.

The new capabilities are included at no additional cost for all h2x users with a design seat.

About h2x

h2x is an all-in-one MEP design platform, created by engineers, for engineers, that brings every step of the design process into a single tool: design layout, calculation, compliance, documentation, and collaboration. More than 5,000 engineers use h2x, including teams at the world's largest engineering firms. h2x is headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with offices in the UK and the US. Visit h2xengineering.com.

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