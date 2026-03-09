h2x Releases Advanced Loop Design Capabilities for Radiant Floor Heating

This major enhancement to the h2x software platform will transform how design engineers create custom radiant floor heating systems.

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud-based design software company h2x announced a major enhancement to its radiant floor heating design capabilities. h2x was already recognized as having a best-in-class platform that provided “one-click” optimization for radiant floor heating design that meets all code requirements. The new capabilities incorporate AI to allow engineers full control in customizing the design layout of any project while still providing a 50% or more reduction in design time over conventional tools.

The h2x enhancements will allow engineers to design complex layouts in seconds and produce branded documentation for bids or installation. h2x now features 3D view mode, enhanced smart design warnings, automated loop splitting, and new customization options for transit pipe routes and wall offsets.

“Engineers will find these new capabilities are a major enhancement over existing competitive products. h2x simplifies the design process and allows our customers to deliver complex designs faster than ever,” says Jonny Mousdell, Co-founder of h2x. “We partner with our customers to help them win more work and operate more efficiently, and we can demonstrate a significant ROI for engineers who utilize h2x. We listen to our customers’ feedback as we make enhancements to h2x to improve their output further, and we are with them every step of the way with h2x’s white-glove onboarding and our signature high-touch support.”

These new features for radiant floor heating are layered onto the existing h2x platform, which comprises a suite of robust design capabilities for mechanical, plumbing, and fire engineers. h2x offers real-time design calculations that are CIBSE-compliant and ASHRAE and EN 1264 aligned. This eliminates the need for manual entries, calculations, or cross-checking needed when spreadsheets or competitive products are used.

These enhancements are free for all licensed h2x users with a design seat and active subscription.

About h2x

h2x is a unified design solution – created by engineers, for engineers – that brings every step of the mechanical design process into one platform, including design layout, calculation, compliance, documentation, and collaboration. Featuring real-time speed and engineering-grade accuracy, engineers can trust every output and enjoy a frictionless, flexible design environment. h2x currently has over 5,000 users, including engineers from the world’s largest engineering companies. h2x is headquartered in Sydney, NSW, Australia, with offices in the UK and US.

