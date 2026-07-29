Many Faces of BARD, August 13

After the presentation and demonstration, we will take your questions about all things BARD for the remainder of the hour.

The program will begin at 7 p.m. eastern time and last for one hour. NLS will record this program. The session can be joined by going to: https://loc.zoomgov.com/j/1606945179?pwd=EH2KEjihYhALNg5ttf816aKuPGgndc.1.

Archived recordings of previous Many Faces of BARD sessions are available online at www.loc.gov/nls/news-and-updates/many-faces-of-bard [loc.gov].

Remember that the meeting is recorded. Do not speak if you do not wish to be on the recording. If you wish to speak, you may request to do so by raising your hand. On a PC, press Alt Y to toggle raising and lowering your hand; on a Mac, press Option Y; and if dialing in via telephone, press Star 9. To mute or unmute yourself on a PC, press Alt A; on a Mac, press Command-Shift A; and on a telephone, press Star 6. If you choose to dial in to the call, use the telephone numbers provided below. The Zoom.gov [zoom.gov] ID will not work with standard Zoom.us

The complete Zoom invitation is below. To review past programming, please go to www.loc.gov/nls/news-and-updates/many-faces-of-bard [loc.gov].

Join Zoom Meeting

One tap mobile: US: +16692545252,,1606945179# or +16469641167,,1606945179#

Meeting URL: https://loc.zoomgov.com/j/1606945179?pwd=EH2KEjihYhALNg5ttf816aKuPGgndc.1

Meeting ID: 160 694 5179

Passcode: 069088

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