https://olis-ri.libcal.com/event/17257551

The AI landscape is rapidly evolving everyday. How do libraries talk about AI with their patrons to better support engaged and informed communities around AI? Join OLIS and the AI Safety Awareness Project for this day-long training to learn this and more. In this session, library staff will review the basics of AI and learn how they can help patrons better understand how AI is affecting our society.

Divided into four sections, the training will cover:

Basic AI definitions and lay of the land

Discussion of AI concerns

Trajectory of AI development

Patron + AI scenarios

How libraries can shape the future of AI

Participants will leave better equipped to:

Address AI questions or concerns from their patrons through daily interactions Lead discussion groups for their community, helping them proactively engage with patrons through library programming.

Library staff of all levels and focus areas are encouraged to attend.

If any reasonable accommodation is needed to ensure equal access or participation, contact the Office of Library and Information Services at (401) 574-9300 not less than three (3) business days in advance of the meeting or program date. More advanced notice is highly advisable.