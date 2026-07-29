Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Scott Thompson, the public affairs superintendent for the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, speaks with a public affairs workshop participant at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, June 26, 2026. Thompson led The Strategic Lens public affairs workshop, which was hosted by the 125th Fightwer Wing and attended by military units from six states and territories (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Jonathan W. Padish) Date Taken: 06.23.2026 Date Posted: 07.29.2026 13:34 Photo ID: 9838011 VIRIN: 260623-Z-GX612-1001 Resolution: 3427x2570 Size: 3.04 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air National Guard Airmen sharpen tactical storytelling at 'The Strategic Lens' workshop. [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Jonathan Padish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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