Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,086 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,361 in the last 365 days.

Air National Guard Airmen sharpen tactical...

Content Credentials

Issued by: on

VIRIN:

Date Created:

City:

State:

Country:

Air National Guard Airmen sharpen tactical storytelling at 'The Strategic Lens' workshop.

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Scott Thompson, the public affairs superintendent for the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, speaks with a public affairs workshop participant at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, June 26, 2026. Thompson led The Strategic Lens public affairs workshop, which was hosted by the 125th Fightwer Wing and attended by military units from six states and territories (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Jonathan W. Padish)

Date Taken: 06.23.2026
Date Posted: 07.29.2026 13:34
Photo ID: 9838011
VIRIN: 260623-Z-GX612-1001
Resolution: 3427x2570
Size: 3.04 MB
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
Web Views: 5
Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN  

This work, Air National Guard Airmen sharpen tactical storytelling at 'The Strategic Lens' workshop. [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Jonathan Padish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Air National Guard Airmen sharpen tactical...

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.