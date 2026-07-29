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National Best Warrior 2026 hosted at CBJTC

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National Best Warrior 2026 hosted at CBJTC

Staff Sgt. Taj Lumanog, an infantryman with 1st Battalion, 254th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), New Jersey Army National Guard, participates in a patrol during National Best Warrior 2026 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, FL, July 14, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCO's to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

Date Taken: 07.14.2026
Date Posted: 07.29.2026 09:16
Photo ID: 9837700
VIRIN: 260714-Z-RH401-8770
Resolution: 4672x7008
Size: 7.8 MB
Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
Web Views: 4
Downloads: 0

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This work, National Best Warrior 2026 hosted at CBJTC [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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