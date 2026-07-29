Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Staff Sgt. Taj Lumanog, an infantryman with 1st Battalion, 254th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), New Jersey Army National Guard, participates in a patrol during National Best Warrior 2026 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, FL, July 14, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCO's to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas) Date Taken: 07.14.2026 Date Posted: 07.29.2026 09:16 Photo ID: 9837700 VIRIN: 260714-Z-RH401-8770 Resolution: 4672x7008 Size: 7.8 MB Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Best Warrior 2026 hosted at CBJTC [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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