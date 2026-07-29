Underage Drinking Compliance Checks in Tompkins County - July 202...

The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) today announced the results of underage drinking compliance checks conducted on July 21, 2026, in Tompkins County. SLA investigators, working with an underage agent, visited ten licensed premises as part of ongoing efforts to monitor compliance with state alcohol laws. During the operation, three establishments appeared to sell alcoholic beverages to the underage agent.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.