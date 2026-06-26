Underage Drinking Compliance Checks in the Mohawk Valley - June 2...

The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) today announced the results of underage drinking compliance checks conducted on June 18, 2026, in Fulton, Herkimer, Montgomery and Otsego Counties. SLA investigators, working with an underage agent, visited six licensed premises as part of ongoing efforts to monitor compliance with state alcohol laws. During the operation, three establishments appeared to sell alcoholic beverages to the underage agent.

The businesses appearing to sell to a minor were:

Fuel N Food

3006 State Highway 30 Rt 349 & Rt 30, Gloversville

3006 State Highway 30 Rt 349 & Rt 30, Gloversville Glance Petrolium LLC

7368 Route 28 North Inter Rt 28 & Rt 22, Schuyler Lake

7368 Route 28 North Inter Rt 28 & Rt 22, Schuyler Lake East Main Deli & Convenience Inc

6 E Main St, Ilion



The businesses refusing to sell alcoholic beverages to a minor were:

Lucky Mini Mart

313 E Main St, Amsterdam

313 E Main St, Amsterdam Gary Country Farm

394 396 North Main St, Gloversville

394 396 North Main St, Gloversville Brotherhood Market 2 Coop

3460 NY-30, Mayfield



The results above reflect the SLA Enforcement Unit’s recommendations for charges and do not indicate that licensees have been formally charged at this time. In addition, employees or licensees who sell to minors can be arrested and charged with a misdemeanor. If someone under the age of 21 is found to be using a fake ID or someone else's ID to buy alcohol, they can be arrested and have their license revoked or suspended for a minimum of 90 days or up to one year. Licensees charged by the SLA with underage sales face civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation, with fines ranging from $2,500 to $4,000 for a first-time offense. Repeat offenders also face possible suspension or revocation of their licenses. Undercover decoys work under the direct supervision of SLA Beverage Control Investigators.