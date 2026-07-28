NR26-17 Maui Lanai Interim Rule 26-2

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND BIOSECURITY

ʻOIHANA MAHIʻAI A KIAʻI MEAOLA

SHARON HURD

CHAIRPERSON

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DEAN M. MATSUKAWA

DEPUTY TO THE CHAIRPERSON

KA HOPE LUNA HOʻOKELE



INTERIM RULE 26-2 RESTRICTING THE TRANSPORTATION OF COCONUT RHINOCEROS BEETLE HOST MATERIALS TO THE ISLANDS OF MAUI AND LĀNAʻI

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 28, 2026

NR26-17

HONOLULU — Today, July 28, 2026, the Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity (board) approved Interim Rule 26-2 (IR 26-2), restricting the transportation of coconut rhinoceros beetle (CRB) host materials, including live plants of any size, if there are any organic materials attached to the roots; untreated decomposing plant material such as compost, wood, tree chips and untreated mulch; and plant propagation media and other items comprising decomposing organic plant material such as landscaping material or erosion control socks), from any other area in the state to the islands of Maui and Lānaʻi. Interim Rule 26-2 also prohibits the transportation of coconut fruit to the islands of Maui and Lānaʻi. Bareroot plants; CRB host material that is subjected to an approved treatment that kills all life stages of CRB and is transported in a CRB resistant container; and unused imported erosion control mats stored in approved enclosed facilities, may be transported to the islands of Maui and Lānaʻi after inspection by the Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity Plant Quarantine Branch (DAB PQB). The interim rule goes into effect on July 29, 2026.

Interim Rule 26-2 exempts fresh plant products intended for consumption, such as fruits, nuts, edible leaves, leaves used for cooking and spices (except coconut fruit); plant products preserved from decay by treatment or intended use, such as lumber, woven hats, wooden posts, wood carvings and firewood; seeds for planting; cut flowers and foliage for decoration, such as lei, floral bouquets, or arrangements; and rock, coral, gravel and sand, not mixed with any organic material; plants grown in pots no greater than 2 inches in diameter, in media that is sterilized before use, grown entirely in a laboratory, transported within CRB-proof containers, subject to DAB inspection and approval before transport; and tissue cultured or other micro-propagated live plants in sterile media. The new interim rule does not impose restrictions on CRB host materials moving between the islands of Maui and Lānaʻi.

If you need more information about IR 26-2, please contact DAB PQB Acting Plant Specialist, Ms. Techie Lancaster, by phone: 808-832-0566, or email: [email protected]

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