News Release: HAWAIʻI NATIONAL GUARD SUPPORTS HAWAIʻI COUNTY WITH HELICOPTERS TO FIGHT KAWAIHAE ROAD FIRE
STATE OF HAWAI‘I
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
HAWAI‘I DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
OFFICE OF THE ADJUTANT GENERAL
KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA
MAJOR GENERAL STEPHEN F. LOGAN
ADJUTANT GENERAL
KA ʻAKUKANA KENELALA
BRIGADIER GENERAL PHILLIP L. MALLORY
DEPUTY ADJUTANT GENERAL
KA HOPE ʻAKUKANA KENELALA
HAWAIʻI NATIONAL GUARD SUPPORTS HAWAIʻI COUNTY WITH HELICOPTERS TO FIGHT KAWAIHAE ROAD FIRE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 28, 2026
#2026-009
HILO, Hawaiʻi — The Hawaiʻi National Guard (HING) provided Hawaiʻi County with helicopter support to help fight the Kawaihae Road fire on July 26, 2026. The Black Hawk helicopter conducted 22 fire-suppressing missions, totaling over 14,520 gallons of water dropped on the fire.
“The Hawaiʻi National Guard’s Operation Hoʻopauahi was on display Sunday to support Hawaiʻi County in fighting a wildfire,” said Hawaiʻi Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Stephen Logan. “Our Black Hawk responded immediately, worked alongside the Hawaiʻi Fire Department and coordinated fire suppression water bucket drops where they were needed most.”
Operation Hoʻopauahi (to extinguish fire) keeps air crews ready to provide aerial firefighting capabilities to augment county and state level first responder elements. Three HING helicopters are postured to fly and quickly support any county in the state, which increases capacity to contain and extinguish a fire in its early stage.
Chief Warrant Officer Four Paul Angeleo, a Black Hawk pilot who supported Sunday’s mission, highlighted that practice made the difference.
“Working with the Hawaiʻi Fire Department last wildfire season enabled us to get into a real good rhythm for this Kawaihae fire and we just got to work,” said Angeleo. “The coordination and communication with all of our partners made this mission easy, safe and effective.”
The HING helicopter supported the mission Sunday from about 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The mission ended when Hawaiʻi Fire Department said the fire was at 65% contained and favorable winds were in the forecast, so it was no longer needed.
Photos: Operation Hoʻopauahi_Kawaihae Photos
Photo Credit: Hawaiʻi National Guard
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