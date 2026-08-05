Wise Up PR Selected as Public Relations Agency Of Record By Lite Coms

Wise Up PR appointed PR Agency Of Record by Lite Coms

Boutique B2B PR agency, Wise Up PR, to lead strategic communications and media relations program for tactical SATCOM manufacturer serving defense and government

Wise Up PR brings extensive deep tech and defense media relations knowledge and we’re looking forward to enhancing awareness of the Lite Coms brand with defense and government audiences.” — David Claxton, Founder, Wise Up PR

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wise Up PR today announces it has been appointed by Lite Coms, designer and manufacturer of advanced tactical satellite communications (SATCOM) terminals for defense and government applications, to lead its strategic communications program as its PR Agency Of Record (AOR).

The company has selected Wise Up PR to implement a media relations campaign to enhance industry awareness of the company.

Core program activities will include executing product PR and corporate announcements, as well as amplifying industry awareness of Lite Coms’ C-suite leaders through thought leadership, at an especially relevant time when resilient communications in contested and degraded environments have become a crucial priority for defense and government organizations.

Lite Coms selected Wise Up PR for its experience in executing media relations campaigns for defense, aerospace and deep technology companies, as well as its senior PR practitioner model.

Since being formed in 2018, Lite Coms has brought a portfolio of 18 products to market and delivered more than 10,000 terminals to its customers. Ruggedization is a critical part of its SATCOM product offering, providing defense and government end users with mission-ready beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) communication terminals that keep teams connected anywhere in the world, whether they are operating from a vehicle, a remote command post, or the edge of the battlefield.

Critically, its SATCOM products are engineered for multi-orbit, constellation-agnostic connectivity, meaning its customers can leverage Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), and Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) networks instead of just depending on a single satellite architecture.

"Lite Coms continues to quickly expand, driven by customer demand for resilient, multi-orbit communications capabilities,” said Shaylyn Kissinger, Marketing Manager at Lite Coms. “Wise Up PR is the natural partner to support our next phase of growth, given the team's knowledge of supporting brands operating in this industry.”

Founder of Wise Up PR, David Claxton, said: “We’re excited to work with the Lite Coms team at a time when demand is accelerating for resilient, reliable and ruggedized satellite communications terminals. Wise Up PR brings extensive deep tech and defense media relations knowledge and we’re looking forward to enhancing awareness of the Lite Coms brand with defense and government audiences.”

With this new appointment, Wise Up PR continues to expand its roster of defense and deep technology clients. Within five years of its foundation, the agency has quickly become a specialist in supporting some of the world’s most innovative global hardware companies operating in autonomy, communications, defense, mobility, sensors and advanced engineering industries.

About Lite Coms

Lite Coms is a U.S. designer and manufacturer of advanced tactical satellite communications (SATCOM) terminals for defense and government applications. It has developed a portfolio of 18 systems, including man-portable, fly-away, and rapidly deployable terminals designed to deliver resilient connectivity in the most demanding operational environments that support a range of missions requiring secure, reliable, and Beyond Line-of-Sight (BLOS) communications.

Lite Coms’ products are also engineered for multi-orbit, constellation-agnostic connectivity, enabling customers to leverage Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO), and Highly Elliptical Orbit (HEO) networks rather than being limited to a single orbital architecture.

To date, Lite Coms has delivered over 10,000 multi-orbit, multi-band terminals to the field globally. Privately held, the company is headquartered in Victor, New York. For more information, please visit: https://www.litecoms.com/.

About Wise Up PR

Wise Up PR is a boutique B2B public relations agency founded in 2021. Founder-owned and operated by PR veteran, David Claxton, it delivers media relations, corporate communications, content creation and social media support to a varied client portfolio, crafting campaigns that reach and resonate with media, investors and analysts. Based in Boston with global reach, the agency specializes in serving industries including deep tech, defense, space, robotics, autonomous systems, automotive and mobility, sensors, geospatial, fintech, crypto and digital assets, B2B technology, health tech and energy. To learn more about Wise Up PR, please visit www.wiseup.pr.

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