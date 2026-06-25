Defense Technology Company, SPARC AI, Selects Wise Up PR As Agency Of Record

Wise Up PR appointed AOR by Sparc AI

SPARC AI joins Wise Up PR’s growing roster of defense technology, aerospace, autonomy and sensing companies.

Our team is looking forward to enhancing SPARC AI's brand awareness across defense and OEM audiences.” — David Claxton, Founder, Wise Up PR.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wise Up PR today announces it has been selected as the public relations Agency Of Record (AOR) by SPARC AI, a defense technology company that has pioneered a GPS-denied position assurance and target acquisition platform for drones and autonomous systems.

Wise Up PR will oversee a comprehensive communications program for SPARC AI, focused on media relations, as well as thought leadership positioning and executive profiling, to elevate awareness of the company and its Overwatch platform with key audiences in the defense sector and with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Overwatch requires no additional hardware; instead, its software-only approach enables GPS-denied capability across entire drone fleets, saving on cost, weight and flight time at scale.

SPARC AI selected Wise Up PR based on the agency’s extensive experience supporting defense technology companies to raise awareness and reputation with hard-to-reach audiences, as well as its senior-led team structure for media relations campaigns.

Already, Wise Up PR has executed a media relations launch at SOF Week for SPARC AI’s announcement of a strategic partnership with Rate Manufacturing, integrating Overwatch's GPS-denied position assurance and target acquisition capabilities into Rate’s drone systems.

"As SPARC AI continues to expand adoption of Overwatch with defense organizations and OEM partners, it was important for us to work with a communications team that understands both the technology and the operational challenges facing defense technology companies today," said Matt McCrann, U.S. CEO of SPARC AI. "From working with their team previously, Wise Up PR brings deep experience in the defense sector and a strong track record of helping innovative companies build credibility, visibility, and momentum with intended audiences and stakeholders."

Founder of Wise Up PR, David Claxton, said: “SPARC AI’s offering addresses one of the biggest challenges in the modern battlefield, operating drones or autonomous systems in GPS-denied, contested environments. With the proliferation of drone fleets, as well as one-way drones, hardware-based solutions become cost-prohibitive when applied at scale. Our team is looking forward to enhancing SPARC AI's brand awareness across defense and OEM audiences.”

SPARC AI joins Wise Up PR’s growing roster of defense technology, aerospace, autonomy and sensing companies, highlighting the agency’s specialization in supporting companies operating in the deep tech, military and national security sectors. In just a five-year span, the firm has quickly become the PR agency of choice for some of the defense technology sector’s leading companies, across North America, Europe and Australia.

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defence technology company solving one of the most critical challenges in modern autonomous systems: accurate navigation and targeting when GPS is unavailable. The Company’s AI-powered platform transforms the low-cost inertial sensors already inside commercial drones into precision instruments without additional hardware, external signals, or complex integration. SPARC AI’s software-only approach enables GPS-denied capability at the scale and cost required for modern drone operations. For more information: www.sparcai.co.

About Wise Up PR

Wise Up PR is a boutique B2B public relations agency founded in 2021. Founder-owned and operated by PR veteran, David Claxton, it delivers media relations, corporate communications, content creation and social media support to a varied client portfolio, crafting campaigns that reach and resonate with media, investors and analysts. Based in Boston with global reach, the agency specializes in serving industries including deep tech, defense, space, robotics, fintech, B2B technology and energy. To learn more about Wise Up PR, please visit www.wiseup.pr.

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