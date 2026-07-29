CAI Commends New State Report Highlighting Progress in Florida's Post-Surfside Condominium Safety Reforms

Community Associations Institute

Findings reflect the progress of landmark reforms CAI helped advance following the tragic Surfside condominium collapse.

This report shows that Florida’s condominium safety reforms are driving meaningful action,” — Dawn Bauman, CAE

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Associations Institute , the global authority on the common interest housing model, commends a new report from the Florida legislature's Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability for providing the first statewide assessment of Florida's milestone inspection program. The report, which underscores the importance of condo safety, documents the thousands of inspections completed, hundreds of repair projects underway, and provides valuable insights into how the state's post-Surfside condominium safety reforms are being implemented.Enacted after the 2021 Champlain Towers South tragedy in Surfside, Florida's milestone inspection law requires structural inspections of older condominium and cooperative buildings to identify significant deterioration before it becomes a life-safety risk. The report, Milestone Inspection Reporting Data 2024 and 2025 , evaluates the program's first two years of implementation and establishes an important benchmark for measuring the effectiveness of Florida's landmark condominium safety reforms.CAI continues to be at the forefront of condominium safety reform. Following the 2021 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, CAI convened a multidisciplinary Condominium Safety Public Policy Task Force to develop recommendations for strengthening condominium safety nationwide. Since then, CAI has advanced reforms focused on structural inspections, reserve funding, and long-term building maintenance in Florida and across the country.“This report shows that Florida’s condominium safety reforms are driving meaningful action," says Dawn M. Bauman, CAE, CEO of Community Associations Institute. “Since 2021, Community Associations Institute has worked closely and consistently with legislators and other stakeholders to advance responsible public policy that strengthens condominium safety while recognizing the financial realities facing homeowners and communities."Key Findings• 10,000+ inspections completed: 8,736 Phase One and 1,575 Phase Two milestone inspections were reported across 2024 and 2025.• 903 repair permits filed: Repair projects ranged from less than $1,000 to $30 million, including concrete, electrical, and structural work.• Buildings requiring major repairs identified: Thirty buildings in 2024 and 24 in 2025 were reported as unsafe or uninhabitable, though most remained occupied."Thousands of milestone inspections have now been completed, communities are investing in critical repairs, and approximately 0.6% of the buildings receiving reported Phase One inspections were classified as unsafe or uninhabitable. That figure should be viewed in context, as OPPAGA identified incomplete reporting, inconsistent classifications, and differences in how inspections were counted. CAI remains unwavering in our commitment to working with policymakers to improve building safety, strengthen long-term financial planning, and support responsible community governance. As other states evaluate their aging housing stock, Florida's experience offers valuable lessons," says Bauman.Approximately 9.5 million Floridians live in 3.91 million homes across more than 50,100 community associations, making the success of Florida's milestone inspection program critical to homeowners, residents, and Florida's housing market. According to the Foundation for Community Association Research, community associations continue to house a significant share of the state's population, underscoring the importance of policies that support both building safety and long-term financial sustainability.Florida's progress is shaping condominium safety policy nationwide. Since Surfside, at least 18 states have introduced condominium safety legislation, with significant reforms enacted in California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington. Throughout that effort, CAI has served as a leading resource for policymakers by providing research, technical expertise, education, and best practices to help communities implement effective, long-term safety reforms.CAI encourages all Florida condominium and cooperative associations to review the OPPAGA report and work with local building officials to ensure compliance with reporting requirements. For more information and resources on condominium safety, reserve studies, and milestone inspections, visit CondoSafety.com

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