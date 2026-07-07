Bipartisan Condo Bill Expands Financing for Repairs to Improve Safety and Affordability

Community Associations Institute

Legislation expands access to financing for critical repairs benefiting millions of Americans living in condominium communities.

This bipartisan legislation provides practical financing tools to help communities address infrastructure needs, protect residents, and plan responsibly for the long term.” — Dawn Bauman, CAE

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Associations Institute today announced its support for the reintroduction of the Making Condos Safer and Affordable Act by Florida Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Maria Elvira Salazar. The bipartisan legislation modernizes and expands federal loan programs to help condominium communities access financing for structural repairs, streamline approvals, and strengthen long-term building safety.The Making Condos Safer and Affordable Act (H.R. 9569) is designed to expand access to federal financing tools to assist condominium owners and associations in managing the cost of essential structural repairs and special assessments. The legislation also streamlines the loan process and increases flexibility for communities undertaking large-scale rehabilitation projects, helping communities avoid costly emergency repairs and protect long-term housing stability.“We thank Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Maria Elvira Salazar for their leadership in reintroducing the Making Condos Safer and Affordable Act. Condominium communities across the country are facing the growing challenge of funding critical structural repairs while maintaining affordability for homeowners,” says Dawn Bauman, CAE, chief executive officer of CAI.An estimated 32.2 million Americans live in approximately 140,000 to 150,000 condominium and housing cooperative buildings nationwide, according to the Foundation for Community Association Research . Many of these buildings are more than 30 years old, underscoring the importance of proactive maintenance, structural inspections, and long-term financial planning. In recent years, heightened attention to building safety, particularly following the Surfside condominium collapse, has reinforced the need for sustainable funding solutions to support necessary repairs.“Five years after the Surfside condominium collapse, Community Associations Institute remains committed to advancing solutions that strengthen building safety and expand access to critical resources. This bipartisan legislation provides practical financing tools to help communities address infrastructure needs, protect residents, and plan responsibly for the long term. We strongly support this effort and look forward to working with Congress to advance these important resources for millions of Americans living in condominiums.”CAI will continue working with federal lawmakers, regulators, industry partners, and its nationwide membership to advance policies that strengthen building safety, support responsible governance, and promote the long-term financial sustainability of condominium communities.To learn more about CAI’s commitment to condominium safety and to access resources on legislation, laws, and regulations that support structurally sound and fiscally responsible communities, visit condosafety.com

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