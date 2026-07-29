Shooting Suspect Arrested
TITANS detectives today arrested Abenzer Bekele, 19, on outstanding warrants related to a July 13th shooting at Huff N Puff Smoke Shop, 931 Richards Road, that wounded a man during an argument that turned physical.
Detectives located Bekele who then fled from a traffic stop. They successfully deployed spike strips. Bekele ran from the vehicle in the 5400 block of Nolensville Pike but was quickly apprehended. Detectives recovered a handgun, marijuana, and 25 boxes of marijuana vapes.
Bekele, who was free on $2,500 bond for a January 3rd arrest for felony marijuana possession, is now charged with attempted homicide, reckless endangerment, and gun possession during the commission of a felony.
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