Private LPR Technology Aided in Wednesday's Arrest of Hit and Run Driver

Outstanding investigative work by the MNPD Traffic Division, which included the use of private license plate reader technology, led to today’s successful arrest of a hit and run driver who injured four pedestrians at the intersection of Demonbreun Street and Music Circle East last month.

The initial crash investigation indicated a white GMC Sierra pickup truck was attempting to make a left turn at the intersection on June 13 when the driver cut it short, drove onto the sidewalk and struck the pedestrians, two of whom were wheelchair bound, as they were waiting to cross the street.

One of the pedestrians remains hospitalized today at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center Burn Unit.

Hit and Run Investigator Keith Covert diligently worked to follow camera footage of the truck as it left the scene and saw it enter a parking garage down the street, which was equipped with LPR cameras. Officer Covert, through a subpoena, obtained the vehicle’s identifying information.

Felipe Alvarado-Hernandez, 47, was arrested today at his Antioch home where his truck was also located. He admitted to driving it the morning of the crash during an interview with investigators.

Alvarado-Hernandez was booked a short time ago on 21 warrants for second offense driving on a revoked license as well as four counts each of reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident resulting injury, failure to render aid, failure to provide financial responsibility, and failure to report an accident with injury.