DPS Coordinates Safe Recovery of Radioactive Source in Midland Co.

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), in collaboration with several local, state and federal agency partners, successfully recovered a Cesium-137 (Cs-137) radioactive source in Midland Co. over the weekend.

On Friday, July 24, 2026, a DPS Corporal assigned to the Radiological/Nuclear Threat Detection (Rad/Nuc) Unit was conducting routine patrol duties when he received an alarm from his vehicle-mounted radiation detection system near S County Road 1210. Utilizing additional radiation detection equipment, the Corporal conducted a systematic survey of the area and determined that a Cs-137 radioactive source was emitting radiation from beneath the ground. After confirming the presence of the source, the Corporal requested assistance from local, state and federal partner agencies to coordinate a safe recovery operation.

The next day, DPS’ Rad/Nuc Unit and other responding agencies – including the FBI, Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), Midland Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team, Midland Health Department, Midland Emergency Management and Chevron security representatives – conducted radiological assessments and developed an excavation plan to begin specialized recovery operations. Continuous radiological monitoring was conducted throughout the operation, and designated hot and cold zones were established to ensure the safety of all personnel. Radiation exposure levels were closely monitored, and personnel rotations were conducted in accordance with established safety protocols.

Eventually, the Cs-137 source was successfully located approximately 6 to 8 inches below the surface. The recovered item was identified as a 100-millicurie sealed radioactive source manufactured in April 1967. After the source was documented and radiation readings were verified, it was safely recovered without incident. The operation concluded with no injuries, no personnel contamination and no threat to the public.

This successful recovery highlights the DPS Rad/Nuc Unit’s specialized partnerships with local, state and federal agencies to conduct emergency response and hazardous material recovery operations.

About DPS’ Radiological/Nuclear Threat Detection Unit

DPS’ Radiological/Nuclear Threat Detection (Rad/Nuc) Unit is comprised of one Lieutenant, one Sergeant and six Corporals with advanced training stationed throughout Texas. Their primary mission is to detect and interdict radiological and nuclear material out of regulatory control to prevent dangerous attacks and mass casualty incidents. This work is performed using vehicle-mounted radiation detection systems, backpack detection systems, radioisotope identification devices, personal radiation detectors (PRD) and unmanned aircraft system-mounted radiation detection systems. In addition to routine patrol duties, DPS’ Rad/Nuc Unit personnel also conduct prevention operations and screenings for large-scale events and dignitary visits alongside other DPS divisions and state and federal law enforcement partners.

The DPS Rad/Nuc Unit is currently issuing a PRD to every DPS Trooper throughout the state and training them to serve as primary radiological and nuclear threat screeners.

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(HQ 2026-083)