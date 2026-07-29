E2 Lighting Brings Greater Lighting Control with Its Magnetic LED Retrofit Kit

4ft Magnetic LED Strip Retrofit Kit delivers a practical lighting upgrade with flexible configurations, energy efficiency, and smart control.

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- E2 Lighting announced the availability of its 4ft Magnetic LED Strip Retrofit Kit , a lighting solution designed to help commercial and industrial facilities improve lighting performance while simplifying retrofit projects. The product addresses the growing need for efficient lighting upgrades by combining flexible strip configurations, magnetic installation, energy savings, and smart control capabilities within a single retrofit solution.The representative of E2 Lighting stated, “The 4ft Magnetic LED Strip Retrofit Kit was developed to simplify retrofit projects while giving facilities greater control over lighting performance.”The 4ft Magnetic LED Strip Retrofit Kit allows facilities to select from a wide range of strip combinations and wattages based on operational requirements. This flexibility enables facility managers, contractors, and building owners to configure lighting systems according to specific illumination needs without replacing entire fixtures.A key feature of the retrofit kit is its magnetic installation design. The strips attach securely to most surfaces, reducing installation complexity and labor requirements. By streamlining the retrofit process, facilities can complete lighting upgrades with minimal disruption to daily operations.To further support modern lighting management, the retrofit kit integrates smart control via a 12AUV quick-connection system. This capability enables compatibility with advanced lighting controls, providing greater flexibility in managing lighting performance and energy usage. The product operates at a frequency of 50–60Hz and supports an input voltage range of AC120–277V, making it suitable for a broad range of installation environments.The representative of the firm added, “The combination of configurable wattages, magnetic installation, and smart control compatibility allows organizations to upgrade existing fixtures without the complexity and cost associated with complete fixture replacement.”As organizations continue evaluating ways to improve facility efficiency, LED light abbreviation remains a key area of investment. E2 Lighting’s Magnetic LED Strip Retrofit Kit provides a solution that aligns with operational requirements by supporting energy efficiency, reducing installation time, and enabling greater control over lighting systems.About E2 LightingE2 Lighting provides LED lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, and institutional applications. The company focuses on developing products that improve energy efficiency, simplify installation processes, and support long-term operational performance. Its portfolio includes retrofit solutions, LED fixtures, and lighting technologies designed to help organizations modernize their lighting infrastructure while managing operational costs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.