E2 Lighting USA Celebrates America’s 250th Anniversary and the Businesses That Keep the Country Bright

The Texas-based commercial lighting supplier marks the Semiquincentennial by thanking the American businesses, contractors, and communities served since 2013.

GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States marks 250 years of independence, E2 Lighting International Inc. (E2 Lighting USA), a manufacturer and distributor of commercial lighting and industrial LED fixtures based in Grapevine, Texas, is celebrating the milestone with a message of gratitude to the American businesses it serves every day.The Semiquincentennial is a once-in-a-generation moment. For E2 Lighting, it’s also a chance to reflect on what the company has been part of since 2013: helping offices, warehouses, retail stores, schools, healthcare facilities, and municipalities across the country stay bright, safe, and productive.“America’s story has always been written by people who build things,” said Mike at E2 Lighting USA. “The contractors, facility managers, and business owners we work with every day carry that spirit forward. On this 250th anniversary, we’re proud to play a small part in keeping their lights on — literally.”Lighting the Places Where America WorksGood lighting rarely gets noticed, but it shapes almost everything. A well-lit warehouse is a safer warehouse. An efficient office fixture cuts energy bills month after month. Emergency battery backup keeps stairwells and exits visible when the power goes out.That’s the work E2 Lighting has focused on for more than a decade. The company supplies energy-efficient lighting for commercial, industrial, and specialty projects — indoor fixtures like LED flat panels, troffers, and high bay lights, along with outdoor lighting products such as wall packs, flood lights, and area lighting. Many items ship the same day, and the product line is DLC listed, RoHS compliant, and Energy Star rated.Honoring American Innovation — and Looking AheadFrom Edison’s first practical bulb to today’s smart lighting controls , lighting has always been an American innovation story. E2 Lighting sees the next chapter in energy efficiency, connected controls, and dependable LED lighting solutions that help businesses lower costs while meeting safety standards.As the country steps into its next 250 years, the company plans to keep doing what it’s done since day one: build reliable products, ship them fast, and stand behind every order.A Message for Independence DayThis July 4th, E2 Lighting extends its thanks to the customers, distribution partners, employees, electricians, architects, and facility managers who make the work possible.“To everyone who’s trusted us with their projects — thank you,” E2 Lighting. “Happy 250th birthday, America. Here’s to the people who keep building.”About E2 Lighting USAFounded in 2013 and headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, E2 Lighting International Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, and specialty applications. Its range covers indoor and outdoor fixtures, LED fixtures with emergency battery backup, and smart lighting controls — serving offices, warehouses, retail stores, schools, healthcare facilities, and municipal projects nationwide. Known for same-day shipping, DLC Premium listed products, and a customer-first approach, E2 Lighting is a trusted commercial lighting supplier in the USA. Learn more at https://e2lightingusa.com/

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