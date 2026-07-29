Protect Yourself from Fraud Amid Wildfire Recovery

As Oregon communities respond to widespread damage from the 2026 wildfires the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is urging residents to stay cautious and informed to avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes, particularly those involving online fundraising platforms.

When disasters strike, Oregonians come together to support neighbors and communities. Unfortunately, scammers may try to exploit that generosity by creating fake fundraising campaigns or misrepresenting their intentions. Fraud attempts may come via phone calls, mail, email, text messages, or even in‑person visits. To help protect yourself and your donations, OEM offers the following guidance:

Double Check Your Charitable Donations

Verify the campaign’s authenticity : Only donate to fundraisers created by people or organizations you know and trust. Look for detailed, transparent information about how funds will be used. You can verify charitable organizations on the Oregon Department of Justice Charitable Activities page.

: Only donate to fundraisers created by people or organizations you know and trust. Look for detailed, transparent information about how funds will be used. You can verify charitable organizations on the Oregon Department of Justice Charitable Activities page. Check for secure websites : Ensure the fundraising platform uses a secure connection (“https://” and a padlock icon). Avoid clicking suspicious links shared by email or social media.

: Ensure the fundraising platform uses a secure connection (“https://” and a padlock icon). Avoid clicking suspicious links shared by email or social media. Be cautious with personal information : Never share sensitive details like Social Security numbers or financial data with unverified individuals or groups.

: Never share sensitive details like Social Security numbers or financial data with unverified individuals or groups. Monitor for identity theft : Check your credit report regularly for unfamiliar accounts or changes. If you suspect identity theft, file a complaint at IdentityTheft.gov and consider freezing your credit accounts.

: Check your credit report regularly for unfamiliar accounts or changes. If you suspect identity theft, file a complaint at IdentityTheft.gov and consider freezing your credit accounts. Report suspected fraud : If you believe a fundraising campaign or donation request is fraudulent, contact the Oregon Department of Justice Consumer Protection Hotline at 1‑877‑877‑9392 or visit OregonConsumer.gov.

: If you believe a fundraising campaign or donation request is fraudulent, contact the Oregon Department of Justice Consumer Protection Hotline at 1‑877‑877‑9392 or visit OregonConsumer.gov. Protect your donations: Avoid cash. Use checks or credit cards to maintain a secure, trackable record. Sign up for DOJ Scam Alerts through the Oregon Department of Justice Scam Alert Network.

Avoid Contractor Scams During Wildfire Cleanup and Repairs

As residents begin debris removal, structural assessments, and home repairs, fraudulent contractors may target those seeking quick assistance. Keep these tips in mind:

Research contractors thoroughly : Ensure the contractor is licensed, bonded, and insured. Check reviews and references through trusted sources such as the Oregon Construction Contractors Board.

: Ensure the contractor is licensed, bonded, and insured. Check reviews and references through trusted sources such as the Oregon Construction Contractors Board. Get written estimates : Obtain multiple detailed, written estimates. Avoid contractors who demand large upfront payments or offer unusually low prices.

: Obtain multiple detailed, written estimates. Avoid contractors who demand large upfront payments or offer unusually low prices. Avoid high‑pressure sales tactics : Take time to review contracts and make informed decisions.

: Take time to review contracts and make informed decisions. Never pay in cash : Use checks or credit cards to maintain a paper trail and added security.

: Use checks or credit cards to maintain a paper trail and added security. Beware of door‑to‑door solicitations : Scammers may approach residents with unsolicited “fire recovery” offers. Always verify credentials and legitimacy.

: Scammers may approach residents with unsolicited “fire recovery” offers. Always verify credentials and legitimacy. Public aid is free : There are no costs to apply for disaster assistance or participate in inspections.

: There are no costs to apply for disaster assistance or participate in inspections. Verify government workers : Inspectors and officials will always carry identification and will never request or accept money.

: Inspectors and officials will always carry identification and will never request or accept money. Trust your instincts : If something seems off, contact law enforcement or your local emergency management office to confirm the validity of claims.

: If something seems off, contact law enforcement or your local emergency management office to confirm the validity of claims. Follow trusted information sources: Monitor local media outlets and official state and county emergency management channels for accurate updates.

Key Fraud Prevention Reminders

Nonprofit Organizations Collecting Monetary Donations to Support Oregon Disaster Response

Financial gifts remain the most effective way to assist people affected by wildfires. They just take a bit more diligence. Monetary donations allow disaster response organizations to purchase exactly what is needed, when and where it is needed. People seeking trusted organizations currently involved in wildfire response can dial 211 or visit 211info.org.

All trusted state partners and agencies remain committed to supporting wildfire survivors and preventing the fraudulent activity that slows recovery. Together, we can protect our communities, ensure donations reach those who need them most, and safeguard survivors from fraud and identity theft.

For more information on wildfire recovery resources in your area, contact your local or Tribal Office of Emergency Management. If you have questions or concerns about donation requests you’ve received, contact your local law enforcement agency.