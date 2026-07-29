Rowe Creek Complex containment reaches 42 percent as OSFM resources begin transition

Containment on the Rowe Creek Complex has increased to 42 percent as fire behavior moderates across the incident. The lightning-caused complex is now estimated at 300,592 acres. While most of the fire’s heat remains concentrated in the southern portion, crews are successfully holding the perimeter north of Highway 26 and west of Highway 207.

Due to a decrease in the immediate threat to structures, the Oregon State Fire Marshal Green Team is releasing its resources today to assist with other high-priority fires across the state. Wildland fire crews will continue to patrol residential areas and provide structure protection around interior pockets of heat, particularly along Burnt Ranch Road.

The complex continues to be managed in zones, with the West Zone (including the Brewer Fire footprint) overseen by the Oregon Department of Forestry Team 2 and the Oregon State Fire Marshal Red Team.

On Tuesday, firefighters used Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) to identify hotspots through infrared imaging. Today, crews are focused on building depth along the perimeter and securing the fire line.

Highway 26 Corridor: Firefighters are clearing hazard trees and maintaining patrols to protect the highway.

Firefighters are clearing hazard trees and maintaining patrols to protect the highway. Northern and Eastern Edges: Crews are patrolling established lines and monitoring for residual heat.

Crews are patrolling established lines and monitoring for residual heat. West Side: South of Cherry Canyon, crews are clearing roadside vegetation between Muddy Creek Road and Thompson Pass to improve access for fire line construction.

Status of Individual Fires

Crosswhite Fire: 282,988 acres and 29 percent contained. This fire now includes the merged footprints of the Brewer and Green Mountain fires.

282,988 acres and 29 percent contained. This fire now includes the merged footprints of the Brewer and Green Mountain fires. Camel Hump Fire: 6,614 acres and 68 percent contained.

6,614 acres and 68 percent contained. Incident 594: 298 acres and 0 percent contained.

Weather and Visibility: Weather conditions today are expected to be similar to yesterday, with highs in the mid-80s and light northwest winds gusting up to 15 mph. Residents may still see torching and interior burning within the fire’s footprint, but these activities are located within the current perimeter.

Evacuations and Safety: Wheeler County reduced some evacuation levels yesterday; however, Level 1, 2, and 3 notices remain in effect for several communities. Current maps and updates are available for Wheeler County and Wasco County. Residents can also sign up for emergency alerts at OR-Alert.

Closures

Bureau of Land Management: All BLM-managed land along the John Day River from Service Creek to the Columbia River is closed.

All BLM-managed land along the from Service Creek to the Columbia River is closed. National Park Service: The John Day Fossil Beds National Monument remains closed.

The remains closed. Roads: Travelers should check TripCheck for the latest on Highway 26 and other local routes.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place. Officials emphasize that unauthorized drone flights pose a serious risk to personnel and will result in the immediate grounding of all aerial firefighting operations.