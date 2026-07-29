Human Resources Analyst 1 – Reno, NV

Human Resources Analysts perform professional Human Resources functions for the central Human Resources Department or perform comprehensive Human Resources functions for a state department, division, or agency. Work may involve employee relations, recruitment and selection, classification and compensation, employee development, benefit administration, staffing, and payroll.

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS) is recruiting for a Human Resource Analyst 1. This position is geographically located at the NDVS Headquarters Office in Reno NV. Under the direction of the Personnel Officer, the incumbent will provide professional human resources services to NDVS in the North. The position is responsible for interpreting and applying federal and state statutes, regulations, policies and procedures; engaging in low-complexity employee relations issues; conducting recruitments and hiring processes; coordinating FMLA, Workers’ Compensation, and ADA requests; coordinating employee work performance standards and evaluation processes; tracking training requirements; ensuring appropriate support and back-up is provided in the absence of the southern Personnel Technician and Personnel Analyst; complete special projects and other duties as assigned.