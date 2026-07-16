Veterans Service Officer 1 – Boulder City, Henderson, Mesquite, NV

Under general supervision, incumbents perform a broad range of duties outlined in the series concept, respond to constituent complaints and identify veteran benefit resources. This is the journey level in the series.

Advocate for individuals, groups or organizations eligible under federal regulations and State laws related to veterans services and/or benefits; interview clients to elicit information and determine merits of claim and eligibility to receive benefits; identify veteran benefit resources; respond to constituent complaints; research clients’ claims and applicable case law, regulations, medical opinions, medical journals and related medical research publications.

Investigate circumstances upon which claims are based; identify, locate, contact and obtain statements from military, medical and lay witnesses to substantiate claim; assist clients in locating and obtaining documentation to support claims such as medical records, military service records, military unit activity reports, order of battle histories, and the construction, mechanical and technical specifications of military vehicles and equipment.

Develop the best strategy and course of action for filing Notice of Disagreement and Hearing Requests; calculate monetary benefits; advise clients on the appeal process and provide guidance regarding clients’ responsibilities; obtain a power of attorney to present appeals on behalf of clients; prepare written summaries of findings and contentions including legal citations and references to medical research and journals.

Research, prepare, and present arguments in support of appeals; prepare and maintain statistical data relating to claims, monetary awards and medical information within the Nevada Department of Veterans Services and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs databases.

Participate in appropriate veterans organizations, committees, stand-downs, separation from service briefing sessions and community events as a representative of the Nevada Department of Veterans Services.

Provide information regarding available veterans benefits, eligibility and appellant action to individuals, groups and organizations in person, on the phone or through written correspondence; visit local hospitals, convalescent homes, and residences to assist individuals in claiming and obtaining the services or assistance to which they are entitled.

Perform related duties as assigned.