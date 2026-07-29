Unique Experiences You Can Only Find in Pocahontas County

There are some experiences you simply can’t have anywhere else. Home to rare mountain bogs, historic steam-powered trains and some of the region’s darkest skies, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, is full of one-of-a-kind adventures. Here are a few to add to your next trip.

Explore Mountain Bogs

Located within the Monongahela National Forest, the Cranberry Glades Botanical Area is unlike any other landscape in West Virginia. This rare, 750-acre ecosystem of cool, misty bogs resembles the wetlands of Canada’s northern tundra.

The highly acidic wetlands support more than 60 plant species typically found much farther north, including bishop’s cap, jewelweed, turtlehead, wild raisin, sundew and native orchids. Several of these plants reached the end of their migration here, making the Glades the southernmost point in North America where they naturally occur.

Explore this remarkable ecosystem on the Cranberry Glades Boardwalk, a half-mile, accessible trail that’s open year-round for self-guided visits and scheduled guided tours.

Hit the Trails at the Snowshoe Highlands Ride Center

Pocahontas County is home to West Virginia’s first and only IMBA Ride Center™ — the Snowshoe Highlands Ride Center.

Ride 450 miles of mountain bike terrain, from smooth, confidence-building trails to heart-pounding backcountry descents. At its center is the world-renowned Snowshoe Bike Park. Certified by IMBA and consistently ranked among the nation’s best, this park is a gravity-fueled playground for riders of every skill level.

Beyond the bike park, an extensive trail network winds through the Monongahela National Forest, offering even more ways to explore on two wheels. Set up your basecamp in mountain-friendly communities, including West Virginia’s only IMBA Trail Town, Marlinton.

Ride a Historic Steam-Powered Train

Step aboard an authentic steam-driven locomotive at Cass Scenic Railroad State Park and experience a living piece of West Virginia history. Home to the last and largest remaining Shay locomotive ever built, Cass preserves the legacy of the logging industry that once powered this community.

Three scenic excursions depart from the Cass Depot, climbing steep grades and winding through switchbacks along the original logging railroad. Along the way, you’ll pass remnants of historic timber operations while taking in sweeping mountain views.

After your ride, continue exploring with a Historic Town of Cass Walking Tour or spend the night in a restored company house.

Learn About the Universe

Experience an adventure that’s truly out of this world at the Green Bank Observatory, located within the National Radio Quiet Zone. It’s home to the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope (GBT), the world’s largest fully steerable radio telescope. Standing 485 feet tall and weighing 17 million pounds, the GBT captures faint natural radio signals emitted by sources deep in space.

Visit the Green Bank Science Center to take a guided or self-guided tour of the site, browse interactive exhibits and learn how radio astronomy is shaping scientific discovery. Refuel at the Starlight Cafe before following beginner-friendly biking trails that wind through the observatory grounds.

Stargaze Beneath Some of the Region’s Darkest Skies

With its high elevation and remote mountain setting, Pocahontas County offers some of the best stargazing on the East Coast. The area is home to three designated International Dark Sky Parks — Watoga State Park, Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park and Calvin Price State Forest — where minimal light pollution creates spectacular nighttime views.

Watch the stars reflect across Watoga Lake, climb the Droop Mountain lookout tower for panoramic views above Hillsboro or enjoy the peaceful solitude of Calvin Price State Forest beneath a sky filled with stars.

Catch a Performance in a Historic Opera House

Experience the region’s arts scene at the Pocahontas County Opera House, a beautifully restored, 250-seat theater in Marlinton. Throughout the year, the Opera House hosts live music, theater productions, dances and community events featuring both local and international performers. Check out our calendar to find upcoming performances at the Opera House.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places and featured on the West Virginia Historic Theatre Trail, the Opera House is both an architectural and cultural landmark.

Walk Through Civil War History

Step onto the grounds where one of West Virginia’s largest and most significant Civil War battles unfolded at Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park. The Battle of Droop Mountain ended in a Union victory and marked a turning point in the region’s history.

Today, visitors can browse museum exhibits featuring Civil War artifacts and local history, hike trails across the battlefield and climb the lookout tower for panoramic sights of the surrounding valley.

Drive the Highland Scenic Highway

Stretching 43 miles from Richwood to U.S. Route 219 just north of Marlinton, the Highland Scenic Highway travels through the Allegheny Highlands with incredible overlooks around nearly every bend. The road climbs from 2,325 feet to more than 4,500 feet, making it one of the highest average-elevation highways in the region.

Hike Part of West Virginia’s Longest Trail

Spanning 316 miles from the Mason-Dixon Line to Peters Mountain, the Allegheny Trail is West Virginia’s longest hiking trail. Take on the 89-mile stretch that runs through Pocahontas County. This section passes through Durbin, Cass Scenic Railroad State Park, Marlinton, Seneca State Forest, Calvin Price State Forest, a portion of Watoga State Park and along the ridge near the Green Bank Observatory.

Plan Your Trip

These are just a few of the things you can do in Pocahontas County. Request a free Adventure Guide to discover even more unique activities and start planning your getaway.