8 Best Hikes Near Water In Pocahontas County

There’s nothing better than taking a walk along the water. With eight rivers, five lakes and countless streams flowing through Pocahontas County, West Virginia, there are plenty of places to do just that. From riverside trails to scenic waterfall overlooks, explore the eight best hikes near water in Pocahontas County this summer.

1. Falls of Hills Creek

Distance: 0.75 miles

Difficulty: Moderate

Tucked away in a narrow gorge along the Highland Scenic Highway in the Monongahela National Forest, Falls of Hills Creek is a hidden gem that’s easy to reach.

Within this 114-acre natural area, a short hike leads to a trio of waterfalls measuring 20, 45 and 63 feet tall. The lowest of the three is the second-highest waterfall in West Virginia!

Begin on a paved, accessible trail, which extends 1,700 feet to the first viewing platform overlooking the upper cascade. From there, continue along a dirt path and descend a series of wooden steps to the second waterfall, where water tumbles over moss-covered boulders. The trail continues over rocky terrain before transitioning to metal steps that wind through a series of switchbacks. At the end of the trail, you’ll be rewarded with an impressive view of the tallest waterfall.

Falls of Hills Creek is also a featured stop on the West Virginia Waterfall Trail, a statewide initiative that invites visitors to explore some of the state’s most scenic waterfalls using a digital passport. Check in at each location to earn waterfall-themed prizes!

2. Lake Trail

Distance: 1.5 miles

Difficulty: Easy

Located in Watoga State Park, the mostly level Lake Trail circles the 11-acre Watoga Lake, making it a great choice for families. Along the way, enjoy peaceful surroundings and local wildlife.

After your hike, rent a paddleboard, rowboat, canoe or kayak and spend time on the lake. As you paddle around, you might even catch a glimpse of beavers swimming across the water or slipping beneath the surface near the shoreline.

Fishing is another popular activity on Watoga Lake. The lake is home to healthy populations of trout, largemouth bass, bluegill and sunfish. Be sure to have a valid West Virginia fishing license before casting a line.

3. Greenbrier River Trail

Distance: 78 miles

Difficulty: Easy

Winding 78 miles through lush forests and remote mountain scenery, the Greenbrier River Trail is the perfect place to slow down and enjoy the fresh mountain air and serene riverside views.

The trail, which is the longest rail trail in the state, follows the Greenbrier River through Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties. It passes through several small towns, crosses 35 bridges and travels through two tunnels. With a packed-gravel surface and a grade of less than one percent, it’s ideal for casual walks and family outings and offers easy access to fishing and floating spots.

Trail Alert: Before heading out, check the latest Greenbrier River Trail alerts, as sections of the trail may be closed due to an ongoing bridge redecking project. As of July 8, the section between Buckeye (MM52.18) and Stillwell Park (MM55.06) is closed. The section between Buckeye (MM52.18) and Seebert (MM45.77) has reopened, but it is expected to close again in the near future to complete work on the long bridge.

4. Williams River Trail

Distance: 2.7 miles

Difficulty: Easy

Located within the Tea Creek Recreation Area in the Monongahela National Forest, the Williams River Trail follows the Williams River through spruce forests and open meadows. Bring your fishing gear and cast a line along the river, or extend your adventure by connecting with nearby trails to create longer loops and backpacking routes.

The trail is accessible from Tea Creek Campground off Williams River Road (Forest Road 86).

5. Shavers Lake Trail

Distance: 1.6 miles

Difficulty: Easy

Take a scenic chairlift ride down to Shavers Lake at Snowshoe Mountain Resort to hike the family-friendly Shavers Lake Trail. This easy loop offers beautiful views of the lake and the Snowshoe Basin, with opportunities to spot wildlife along the shoreline. The trailhead is located to the right of the chairlift.

After your hike, cool off with a variety of lake activities. Canoe, kayak or stand-up paddleboard across the water, take a swim or let the kids enjoy the lake inflatables. The area also features a sandy beachfront with chairs and umbrellas, a 200-foot dock, a playground, a restaurant and a disc golf course.

6. West Fork Trail

Distance: 22 miles

Difficulty: Moderate

Stretching from Durbin to Glady in Randolph County, the West Fork Trail follows the West Fork of the Greenbrier River through the Monongahela National Forest. The trail’s gentle grade and crushed-limestone surface make it a great option for backpacking or extended hikes. There are also several fishing and swimming access points found along this route.

Because it’s an out-and-back trail, you can customize your hike to fit your schedule and ability level. If you’re looking for an even bigger adventure, branch off to the High Falls Trail for a side trip to the High Falls of the Cheat.

7. Fire Tower Trail

Distance: 0.75 miles

Difficulty: Difficult

Tackle the steep Fire Tower Trail in Seneca State Forest to find two of the park’s most popular attractions. Hike from the Thorny Mountain Fire Tower down to Seneca Lake, taking in the sweeping vistas.

For a longer adventure, follow the six-mile Thorny Creek Trail, which traces Little Thorny Creek from its headwaters to Seneca Lake. Cross several streams before reaching the Fire Tower Trail junction near the lake.

8. Allegheny Trail

Distance: 316 miles

Difficulty: Moderate to Hard

For views of the winding Greenbrier River, hike a section of the Allegheny Trail. At 316 miles, it’s West Virginia’s longest hiking trail, running from the Mason-Dixon Line to Peters Mountain.

Section Three begins at Cass Scenic Railroad State Park and passes through Seneca State Forest and Watoga State Park before ending at Lake Sherwood Recreation Area in Greenbrier County.

Plan Your Hike

Whether you’re looking for an easy walk around a lake, a waterfall hike or a full-day trek along a river, Pocahontas County has a trail for every type of adventurer. Request a free Adventure Guide and start planning your getaway.