Campione Law Expands Personal Injury Practice into Nevada

Attorney Shamus Flynn will lead Campione Law's expansion into California, bringing experienced personal injury representation to clients across the state. Campione Law is a personal injury law firm expanding its legal services into California under the leadership of attorney Shamus Flynn.

Campione Law expands into Nevada, bringing experienced personal injury representation under attorney and Purple Heart recipient Shamus Flynn.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Campione Law today announced the expansion of its personal injury practice into Nevada, marking another milestone in the firm's strategic national growth and its commitment to providing exceptional legal representation to injury victims throughout the western United States. Leading the firm's Nevada expansion is attorney Shamus Flynn, a seasoned litigator licensed to practice in Nevada whose experience spans complex litigation, appellate advocacy, and plaintiff-side personal injury law. A former United States Marine Corps officer and Purple Heart recipient, Flynn brings a unique combination of leadership, discipline, and legal experience to Campione Law's growing presence in the region.The Nevada expansion allows Campione Law to represent individuals and families throughout the state in a broad range of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, trucking accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian injuries, premises liability, wrongful death, catastrophic injuries, traumatic braininjuries, and other negligence claims."Our expansion into California and Nevada represents an important milestone in Campione Law's long-term vision of building a nationally recognized personal injury firm while remaining steadfast in the personalized service and relentless advocacy our clients deserve. We aren't expanding simply to enter new markets. We're expanding with purpose. Every attorney who joins our firm must reflect the values we've built our reputation on: integrity, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to fighting for injured people. Shamus embodies those values, and we're proud to have him leading this next chapter of our growth throughout California and Nevada."Chris CampioneFounder, Campione LawFlynn's legal background includes serving as a judicial law clerk for the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, practicing at the internationally recognized law firm Baker Botts LLP, and founding successful law practices dedicated to representing injured individuals. His military service continues toinfluence his disciplined approach to advocacy, preparation, and client service. "Nevada is an important part of Campione Law's long-term vision, and I'm honored to help establish the firm's presence here. Every client deserves an attorney who is prepared, responsive, and committed to protecting theirrights. I look forward to serving individuals and families across Nevada with the integrity, dedication, and relentless advocacy they deserve."Shamus FlynnAttorney, Campione LawThe Nevada expansion reflects Campione Law's continued investment in making experienced personal injury representation more accessible while maintaining the personalized service and client-focused approach that have fueled the firm's continued growth.For more information regarding Campione Law's Nevada personal injury services, visit:Campione Law is a personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families harmed by the negligence of others. Through strategic growth, experienced legal advocacy, and an unwavering commitment to client service, the firm continues to expand its ability to serve clients while maintaining thepersonalized representation that has become the foundation of its success.

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