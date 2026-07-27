Campione Law Expands Personal Injury Practice into California

Attorney Shamus Flynn will lead Campione Law's expansion into California, bringing experienced personal injury representation to clients across the state. Campione Law is a personal injury law firm expanding its legal services into California under the leadership of attorney Shamus Flynn.

Campione Law expands into California, bringing experienced personal injury representation led by attorney and Purple Heart recipient Shamus Flynn.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Campione Law today announced the expansion of its personal injury practice into California, marking another milestone in the firm's strategic national growth and its commitment to providing exceptional legal representation to injury victims across the country. Leading the firm's California expansion is attorney Shamus Flynn, a seasoned litigator licensed to practice in California whose experience spans complex litigation, appellate advocacy, and plaintiff-side personal injury law. A former United States Marine Corps officer and Purple Heart recipient, Flynn brings a unique combination of leadership, discipline, and legal experience to Campione Law's growing presence in the western United States.The California expansion allows Campione Law to represent individuals and families throughout the state in a wide range of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, trucking accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian injuries, premises liability, wrongful death, catastrophic injuries, and other negligence claims."Our expansion into California represents an important milestone in Campione Law's long-term vision of building a nationally recognized personal injury firm while remaining steadfast in the personalized service and relentless advocacy our clients deserve. We aren't expanding simply to enter new markets. We're expanding with purpose. Every attorney who joins our firm must reflect the values we've built our reputation on: integrity, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to fighting for injured people. Shamus embodies those values, and we're proud to have him leading this next chapter of our growth throughout California and Nevada."Chris CampioneFounder, Campione LawFlynn's legal background includes serving as a judicial law clerk for the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, practicing at the internationally recognized law firm Baker Botts LLP, and founding successful law practices focused on representing injured individuals. His military service in Iraq continues to shape his disciplined approach to client advocacy and litigation."I'm honored to help lead Campione Law's expansion into California and to serve individuals and families during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Every client deserves an attorney who is prepared to fight tirelessly on their behalf, and that's the commitment I bring to every case."Shamus FlynnAttorney, Campione LawThe California expansion reflects Campione Law's continued investment in providing accessible, high-quality legal representation while maintaining the personalized service and client-first philosophy that have defined the firm's growth.For more information regarding Campione Law's California personal injury services, visit:Campione Law is a personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families harmed by the negligence of others. Through strategic growth, experienced legal advocacy, and an unwavering commitment to client service, the firm continues to expand its ability to serve clients while maintaining the personalized representation that has become the cornerstone of its practice.

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