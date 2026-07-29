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Archives First Saturday Program Looks at One Nation Under God

one nation under god at the archives

On Saturday, August 1, 2026, at 10:30 a.m., the Delaware Public Archives will host a First Saturday Program featuring One Nation Under God, a presentation examining faith, independence, and civic responsibility during the American Revolution. 

The presentation will explore the life and ideas of the Reverend. Thomas Read, who served as pastor of Old Drawyers Presbyterian Church during the Revolutionary era. A firm supporter of the American cause, Read assisted General George Washington following the British landing at Head of Elk, Maryland, in August 1777. 

Read also drew upon scripture to defend the cause of American independence and encouraged members of his congregation to use their newly secured liberties responsibly. The program will examine his understanding of freedom as the thirteen colonies separated from Great Britain and began the difficult work of forming an independent nation. 

The program is free and open to the public.  

For more information about the Delaware Public Archives or to learn more about upcoming events and programs, visit archives.delaware.gov. 


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Archives First Saturday Program Looks at One Nation Under God

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