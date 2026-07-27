HCA Sites offer Interactive Programs and Exhibits in August

In tandem with the ongoing semi quincentennial celebrations, The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs (HCA) presents unique historic program offerings across all three Delaware counties. Visitors young and old can enjoy the following free, programs during August:

John Dickinson Plantation, 250 Kitts Hummock Road, Dover, DE. Phone: (302) 739-3277

August 8, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., The Tory Raid: A Cold Case Crime

The year is 1781 and a crime has been committed at the John Dickinson Plantation. Visitors are invited to investigate this cold case mystery from history. Led by Site Supervisor, Gloria Henry, participants can discover for themselves the “who,” “what,” “where, “when,” “why” and “how” of the crime, by examining clues and information from historic letters and newspapers to deftly arrive at whodunnit.

August 8, 1-3:00 pm., Thistledown Fiber Guild Demonstrations

This perennial favorite program explores fiber arts pursuits such as spinning, weaving, knitting, and other historic handcrafts. Guild demonstrations are from 1-3 p.m. in the Mansion Dining Room.

August 15, 10:30 a.m. & 2:00 p.m., In Service of the Crown: Loyalist Soldiers of Delaware

During the American Revolutionary War, Delaware was a divided state. Those with Loyalties to King George III and Great Britain bristled at the idea of self-government while talk of independence divided neighbors and families. Featuring Mark Wilson, costumed historian and resident loyalist from the Zwaanendael Museum, this lecture will investigate those who openly took up arms in against their fellow Delawareans during the War of Independence. A tabling display of armaments and equipment and Q&A follows each presentation.

The Zwaanendael Museum,102 Kings Hwy, Lewes DE. Phone: 302-645-1148

Loyalist on the Lawn series, Saturdays, August 8th & 22nd, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Costumed historian Mark Wilson portrays an officer of the Loyal American Regiment in the American Revolution, demonstrating how Loyalists in Delaware prepared their own supplies and armaments in support of the British.

Walk to DeBraak at Cape Henlopen State Park. 15099 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes, DE 19958, Thursday August 6th, 10-11 a.m., Saturday, August 8th, 2-3pm & Thursday, August 20th, 10-11 a.m.

Join this special program that explores the history, artifacts and surviving hull section of the 18th century shipwreck HMS DeBraak. Visitors can view the ship’s hull and learn about its origin, crew and sinking through a guided presentation and display of historic relics.

This free public program start at Cape Henlopen State Park (CHSP). Participants will meet Zwaanendael Museum staff outside the CHSP Park Office and take a short walk (0.3 miles) to the DeBraak facility. Each tour lasts approximately 45 minutes to 1 hour. Individuals aged 10 and up are welcome. Space is limited to 18 participants. Comfortable footwear is required. Prior registration is strongly encouraged to ensure a spot. Walk-ins are welcome space permitting.

To register, email zmuseum@delaware.gov or call (302) 645-1148. (Programs for groups of more than 10 people may be arranged in advance by contacting the museum.)

The New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St, New Castle, DE Phone: 302-323-4453

The New Castle Court House Museum presents a month-long “History Revival” program that connects visitors to the realities of life during the American Revolution. Travel back in time this August, Thursdays at 7-8 p.m., as part of this annual speaker series.

Before the internet replaced the town square as information central, colonists kept an eye out for British Loyalists, gathered at taverns and relied on the printing press and public readings for their first taste of news of the Revolution. Each weekly presentation features a different author, historian or interpreter who represents a different facet of life during the War of Independence.

Thursday, August 6th – “Truly a Public House: Women and Tavern Keeping”

During the colonial era Taverns, known as Public Houses of Entertainment, served as multipurpose community centers. In Dover, there were two taverns on opposing sides of the Green and during different stretches of time, both were run by women. Learn how the women of the Bell and Battell families influenced life in Dover and helped shape American history. Jane Pilato, historical researcher and interpreter for the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, discusses the social influence of these18th century female-run establishments.

Thursday, August 13th – “When the Declaration of Independence Was News”

This program explores the breaking news surrounding the Declaration of Independence, the nation’s founding document, upon its creation in 1776. Before anyone could fully appreciate what the legacy of the Declaration would be or if the United States could win its war against Great Britain, news of the Declaration was disseminated to people across the new nation and around the Atlantic world. Dr. Emily Sneff – American Historian, author and expert on the Declaration of Independence examines how word of the Declaration spread during the precarious and unprecedented times of the American Revolution.

Thursday, August 20th – “The Fighting Along the Delaware River in 1777”

This discussion will highlight George Washington’s efforts to keep the British Navy out of Philadelphia in the fall of 1777. Highlights include the fighting for Billingsport and Fort Mercer in New Jersey and Fort Mifflin in Pennsylvania. Michael Harris – Historian and author of Brandywine: A Military History of the Battle That Lost Philadelphia but Saved America elaborates on various Revolutionary battles along the Delaware.

Thursday, August 27th – “Americans in King George III’s Army: Service in a Loyalist Regiment During the American Revolutionary War”

Lead Historical Interpreter from the Zwaanendael Museum, Mark Wilson, portrays an Officer of the Loyal American Regiment during the American Revolution. Wilson reveals details of the life of a Loyalist, demonstrating how they prepared their own supplies and armaments in support of the British Crown during the War of Independence.

Friday, August 28th, 8 p.m. – Dog Days of Summer Outdoor Movies on the New Castle Green:

Nicholas Cage, historian and cryptologist, searches for hidden clues in the Declaration of Independence to locate the lost riches of the legendary Knights Templar in National Treasure.

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About HCA: The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is an agency of the State of Delaware. The division enhances Delaware’s quality of life by preserving the state’s unique historical heritage, fostering community stability and economic vitality, and providing educational programs and assistance to the public on Delaware history. The division’s diverse array of services includes operation of five museums, administration of the State Historic Preservation Office, conservation of the State’s archaeological and historic-objects collections, operation of a conference center and management of historic properties across the state. Primary funding for division programs and services is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, a federal agency. However, the contents and opinions expressed in the division’s programs and services do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the Department of the Interior.