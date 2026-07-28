Meet a VA pharmacist: Dr. Andreina Ottman

Dr. Andreina Ottman, PharmD, BCGP wears many hats at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in service of our Veterans and she likes it that way. Not only is she a clinical pharmacist practitioner in the women’s health clinic at the Durham VA Medical Center (VAMC) in North Carolina, but she also is the postgraduate year two geriatric pharmacy residency program director and the postgraduate year one residency program coordinator.

“There are lots of opportunities in pharmacy at VA,” Dr. Ottman said.

Keep reading to learn more about how Dr. Ottman got her start at VA and how you, too, can take advantage of all the exciting opportunities a VA career affords.

What led you to VA?

“Fate is an interesting thing! I had in my Facebook profile that I was a pharmacy technician at Walgreens and would periodically post pharmacy related articles that I thought were interesting. It just so happened that a VA pharmacy technician saw my profile and messaged me that VA was looking for pharmacy technicians who were passionate about their work. So I applied, went in for an interview, and called the chief of pharmacy every Friday for two months until I was given the job. That was 17 years ago!”

How does VA support you in getting the job done and done well?

“I think that starts in residency. VA does an amazing job training first- and second-year residents through our nationwide residency programs. I did my residency here at Durham and received so much valuable training. My associate chief is very involved with our residency programs and with our residents. And then there’s the support and community. We have what’s called a Sunshine Committee, which is basically a group of pharmacists and techs who organize events. We go to Durham Bulls games, throw holiday potlucks—do things to keep people engaged and remember that we’re all just normal people.”

What’s surprised you most about working at VA?

“The Durham VAMC is huge, and we’re right across the street from Duke University. We have a lot of learners here, and it feels like a big academic center. The collaboration also surprised me. There is a lot of collaboration going on amongst providers, pharmacists, schedulers, nurses, the whole team. Everyone brings their unique skill set and it really elevates the healthcare we’re able to provide to the Veterans.”

What’s your favorite thing about being a pharmacist?

“I like the challenge. I am the drug expert, so no matter what medication anyone talks about, I need to be the expert on it. Medications are always changing, regulations are always changing, and new therapies are coming out. This keeps me engaged—I’m always learning and trying to stay ahead because I know my patients or other providers are going to be asking me as the medication expert. But that’s another thing VA does well; they provide us with great resources, so if I don’t know something, I can look into it.”

What advice would you give to another pharmacist thinking about applying to VA?

“I would say come in ready to learn. Coming to VA from the private sector can be a shock to people. There’s a lot of acronyms! But I don’t think you’re going to find another place that is going to give you as much fulfillment. We have the highest quality providers, and we’re all using the newest treatments. And the Veteran population is so rewarding. So I say, go for it—apply!”

Anything else you’d like to add?

“If you feel you don’t have the training, apply for a residency. You can do a residency whether you’re fresh out of school or you’ve been out in the workforce for five years. We have great residency programs at VA, so if you’re looking to be a VA pharmacist and want more training and hands-on patient care, apply to do a residency.”

Join our team

If a VA career in pharmacy sounds like the right prescription for you, take Dr. Ottman’s advice and “go for it!” Learn more at VA Careers.