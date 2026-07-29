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Planning Board | Vacancy

The Boards purpose is to make recommendations to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners on matters involving land use, growth, development, and planning. The Board meets the 3rd Wednesday of every month at 1717 W 5th St, in the Eugene James Auditorium

For further information, please contact Tab Auten.
Call 252-902-3270

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Planning Board | Vacancy

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