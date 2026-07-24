Public Hearing Notice | Economic Development

NOTICE IS HEREBY given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Pitt County Board of Commissioners at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2026, in the Eugene James Commissioners Auditorium, Pitt County Administration Building, 1717 West Fifth Street, Greenville, NC, pursuant to the provisions of NCGS 158-7.1, to consider economic development incentive appropriations for the purpose of aiding and encouraging industrial development.

The board will consider being the applicant for a North Carolina Commerce Building Reuse Grant in the expected amount of $100,000 for Project STRATOSPHERE and the required 5% local match, not to exceed $5,000. The incentive would be contingent upon investment of $580,000 and the creation of a minimum of 13 jobs in Pitt County.

The benefits to the public expected to be derived from the expansion project as a result of the development incentives being considered by the County include: the enhancement of the tax base of the County and the creation of new jobs. Grant will be supported by resolution and managed by the Pitt County Economic Development Department.

The public is invited to attend the hearing at which time there will be an opportunity to be heard in favor of, or in opposition to, the above item.