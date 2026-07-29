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EMERGENCY ALERTS: EVACUATION WARNING / JOINT WORK SESSION CANCELLED

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Tuesday July 28th, 2026 :: 06:42 p.m. MDT

EVACUATION WARNING

An evacuation warning is in effect for County Road 337 and County Road 339 area due to fire. There is a significant, imminent threat to the area. Residents should be prepared to evacuate. Persons with special needs or large animals should evacuate now. 

Instructions:

Be prepared to evacuate

Tuesday July 28th, 2026 :: 06:18 p.m. MDT

EMERGENCY ALERT: EVACUATION WARNING

An evacuation warning is in effect for Pinon Hills Subdivision, at Mile marker 13.5 on County Road 500 due to fire. There is a significant, imminent threat to the area. Residents should be prepared to evacuate. Persons with special needs or large animals should evacuate now. 

Instructions:

Be prepared to evacuate

Tuesday July 28th, 2026 :: 04:28 p.m. MDT

EMERGENCY ALERT: EVACUATION ORDER

An evacuation order is in effect for County Road 335. LEAVE IMMEDIATELY. Danger is imminent and life threatening. If you choose to ignore this order, emergency services may not be able to assist you. An evacuation center is set up at Pagosa Springs High School. For more information about the incident, call 970-508-9928

Instructions:

Evacuate immediately

Tuesday July 28th, 2026 :: 04:09 p.m. MDT

EMERGENCY ALERT: EVACUATION WARNING

An evacuation warning is in effect for Lower Blanco area due to incident. There is a significant, imminent threat to the area. Residents should be prepared to evacuate. Persons with special needs or large animals should evacuate now.

Instructions:

Be prepared to evacuate

Address/Location
Archuleta County Office of Emergency Management (AUX)
777 Co Rd 600
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Contact
Emergency: 9-1-1

The Joint Town-County Work Session is cancelled

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EMERGENCY ALERTS: EVACUATION WARNING / JOINT WORK SESSION CANCELLED

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