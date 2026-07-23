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Clerk Recorder/Treasurer/Assessor Offices Closed

Due to communication infrastructure damage affecting the county, the following office will be closed for the rest of the day July 23rd.

Clerk & Recorder

Treasurer

Assessor

Thank you for your understanding.

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Clerk Recorder/Treasurer/Assessor Offices Closed

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